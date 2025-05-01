THE 10 | MASSIVE FIGHTS ON THE SCHEDULE IN MAY

As a book and movie nerd, my brain has fixed on this year inside the Octagon featuring a classic three-act structure, which means this month is the beginning of Act II.

Act I is often referred to as “The Setup” and in the scheme of this year inside the UFC cage, I would say that the opening four months of 2025 set up a number of intriguing storylines, fascinating matchups, and gave us more than a few inciting incidents.

Which brings us to the opening month of Act II, which is “The Confrontation,” and let me tell you: we’ve got some serious confrontations ahead of us in the coming weeks.

From pivotal matchups for fighters on the rise and contenders jockeying for position in the divisional hierarchy to a pair of massive championship bouts, the May slate is flush with fights that will continue to chart the direction of the promotion heading into the thick of the summer and create even more narrative arcs to explore going forward.

Here’s a look at the matchups I’m most excited about as May gets underway.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo — Saturday, May 3 (Des Moines, IA)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal