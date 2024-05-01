The 10: Mapping Out The Must-See UFC Fights In The Month Ahead

If you know me and this series, you know there is always a fight in this collection that is “one for me” — an under-the-radar pairing that feels poised to be a bout people are unexpectedly talking about when the dust settles following that particular event.

This month, that fight is this lightweight tussle between Elves Brener and Myktybek Orolbai.

Brener went 3-0 last year, earning a split decision win over Zubaira Tukhugov in his debut before orchestrating one of the better comebacks of 2023 when he rallied to finish Guram Kutateladze in July. To cap things off, the Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative returned to Sao Paulo and posted a first-round stoppage win over Kaynan Kruschewsky in November to move to 16-3 overall.

A trio of wins under the LFA banner prompted Orolbai to get a last-minute call-up in November and the 26-year-old made the most of it, submitting Uros Medic in the second round. That fight took place at welterweight, and now the streaking fighter from Kyrgyzstan shifts down a division to test the waters in the lightweight ranks.

Both men impressed last year and left me wanting to see more from each of them, and now they’re paired off together in what should be an exciting battle early in the night in Rio de Janeiro.

Jack Shore vs Joanderson Brito