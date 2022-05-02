THE 10: MAGNIFICENT MATCHUPS ON TAP FOR MAY

The lightweight title is on the line as reigning champ Charles Oliveira squares off with perennial contender Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira is in the midst of one of the best unbeaten runs in UFC history — a 10-fight winning streak that stretches back to 2018 and has produced nine finishes, including one last May against Michael Chandler to claim the title and another in December against Dustin Poirier to successfully defend the title for the first time.

The Brazilian titleholder has already logged 29 appearances inside the Octagon — this will be No. 30 — and is one of only 10 men to register 20 or more victories, both of which are already impressive accomplishments. But Oliveira is still only 32 years old and showing no signs of slowing down, which puts him in a good position to challenge for top spot on the all-time wins list, and perhaps the record for the most appearances as well.

And given that he has the potential to do so while standing atop the lightweight division only further reinforces how special what Oliveira is doing right now truly is.

Gaethje will be looking to bring all that fawning over Oliveira to an end and make good on his second chance to claim UFC gold in this one, and he gets the opportunity to do it on home soil. While his first title fight came in Abu Dhabi, this one takes place less than 200 miles from where he grew up in Safford, Arizona, which means the Footprint Center will be filled with vocal Gaethje supporters.

The Trevor Wittman-trained standout got back into the win column following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 with a victory over Michael Chandler last November in a back-and-forth slobberknocker that landed high on the Fight of the Year charts. It was the first time in his nine-fight UFC tenure that “The Highlight” went the distance — and just the third time in his 26-fight career — and you can be sure he’ll once again be doing everything in his power to avoid getting the judges involved in this one.

Given the ridiculous finishing rates each of these men possess and the myriad ways this fight could play out, there is a real high probability that this one either closes out the night as the new clubhouse leader in the Fight of the Year race or whomever gets the victory claims top spot in the Fighter of the Year chase because there is just no way this isn’t going to be a wild, electric affair for as long as it lasts.

