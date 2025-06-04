The 10 | June Schedule Jam-Packed With Goodness

You’re going to think I’m being hyperbolic and doing my best to hype up the next month of action inside the Octagon, and while setting the table for what is on tap is certainly part of the impetus for this series, go take a look at the collection of fights already penciled in to take place in June and tell me if you think I’m exaggerating when I call the coming month loaded?

Two pay-per-views, four title fights, a No. 1 contender bout at flyweight, and a bushel of genuinely terrific pairings across all weight divisions, up and down the rankings; it’s such a great projected lineup that I honestly thought about doing Honorable Mentions for all the compelling fights that failed to make the cut for each event.

Let’s not dilly-dally any longer.

Here is this month’s edition of The 10.

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 — Saturday, June 7 (Newark, NJ)

Mario Bautista vs Patchy Mix

A couple fights before the bantamweight title goes on the line, Mario Bautista will welcome Patchy Mix to the Octagon for the first time in this absolutely riveting short notice pairing.