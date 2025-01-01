The 10 | Jumping Into The New Year Inside The Octagon

A new year is upon us, and while beginning a new calendar brings the opportunity for fresh starts, resolutions, and endless possibilities, one thing that is surely going to stay the same is the level of talent that will make the walk into the Octagon in the coming 365 days.
From the 11 champions down to the newest additions to each division, you could argue that the skills of the competitors crossing the threshold into the UFC Octagon each weekend has never been higher. Additionally, last year delivered an endless string of entertaining contests and must-see moments, from the opening event in Las Vegas to the final show in Tampa, Florida, with the competition for the annual year-end awards never being stiffer.
There is nothing to suggest any of that will change in 2025. If anything, it might continue to go up another notch, as the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’24 is outstanding and the depth across the various divisions has never been better.
And so now we begin this year’s journey, with a pair of events and a plethora of intriguing matchups, with the collection below registering as the ones that stand out the most to me.
This is The 10 for January 2025.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 — Saturday, January 11 (Las Vegas, NV)
Christian Rodriguez vs Austin Bashi
Let’s kick off the year with the first “one for me” of 2025, as this featherweight matchup between Rodriguez and Bashi might not be one that resonates for everyone, but promises to be an informative contest early on the main card.
Rodriguez turned 27 in December and enters off a first-round submission loss to Julian Erosa last July in Denver, but he is still a highly regarded prospect and has thrived in this position before. Sporting an 11-2 record overall, “CeeRod” posted consecutive wins over undefeated prospects Raul Rosas Jr., Cameron Saaiman, and Issac Dulgarian prior to his loss to Erosa, and will look to return to that form and the win column when he welcomes Bashi to the Octagon for the first time.
The fourth member of last year’s graduating class from DWCS to compete on the opening card of the year, Bashi touches down in the UFC with a ton of hype and promise, brandishing a pristine 13-0 record and each of his last five wins coming inside the distance. A strong grappler, the 23-year-old Michigan native rose to prominence under the Lights Out Championship banner, where he won the bantamweight strap and successfully defended it twice before venturing up a division.
No matter how this one plays out, we’re going to learn a lot about Bashi here, as this is a tough debut assignment and a contest where all the attention and focus is on him. Rodriguez has a wealth of experience at this level and remains a fighter to keep tabs in the 145-pound ranks, especially if he can turn back another unbeaten prospect here.
Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2
Originally slated to renew acquaintances in Tampa, which is incidentally where they met for the first time, Dern and Ribas were instead shifted into the headlining position on the opening card of the year. Now, they kick of 2025 in what reads as a pivotal matchup for each fighter.
Dern begins her eighth year on the roster sitting at No. 6 in the rankings and coming off a unanimous decision win over Loopy Godinez over the summer in Abu Dhabi. She hasn’t been able to make the jump to full-blown contender status yet, but remains one of the most dangerous ground fighters in the sport and a gutsy, willing brawler on the feet.
Ribas has alternated wins and losses dating back to her victory over Paige VanZant in her flyweight debut in the summer of 2020, returning to Las Vegas for her third straight appearance inside the APEX off a main event loss to Rose Namajunas last March. The interesting wrinkle here is that the ebullient Brazilian is 5-1 in the UFC when fighting at 115 pounds, as she does here, and just 2-3 in the next division up.
These two first met in October 2019, with Ribas earning the victory with 30-27 scores across the board. It was Dern’s first fight in 17 months after giving birth to her daughter, and she went on to rattle off four straight wins after that, while the win was the third of five straight victories for Ribas to begin her UFC tenure. Will things be different the second time around or can Ribas kick off the year with a second straight win over the BJJ standout?
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 — Saturday, January 18 (Los Angeles, CA)
Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira
How good is the lineup at UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles? So good that Dawson and Ferreira are penciled in to close out the early prelims.
After having his lengthy unbeaten streak in the UFC halted in quick fashion at the end of his 2023 campaign, Dawson started a new run of success last year, following up a decision win over Rafa Garcia with a second-round stoppage finish of Joe Solecki. A member of the inaugural graduating class from Dana White’s Contender Series, the 30-year-old American Top Team man is 10-1-1 inside the Octagon, 22-2-1 overall, and focused on working his way into the Top 10 before the year is out.
"I'm really excited to see how I stack up against him."— UFC News (@UFCNews) December 27, 2024
Grant Dawson (@dawsongrant20y1) looks to ride the momentum he gained in 2024 into his fight at #UFC311 ➡️https://t.co/1WTgzVE5GYhttps://t.co/1WTgzVE5GY
Ferreira, who turns 40 on fight night, has earned consecutive victories and consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses, solidifying his standing as one of the most dangerous veteran talents in the division. He followed his knockout win over Michael Johnson in May 2023 with a third-round TKO win over Mateusz Rebecki roughly a year later, moving to 10-5 in the UFC in the process.
Each of these guys are looking to collect the kind of marquee win that helps them garner more traction in the ultra-competitive lightweight division. Dawson is aiming to further distance himself from his loss to King Green, while Ferreira is hoping to break from the unfortunate trend of dropping his biggest assignments to date.
Something has got to give in this one, and it should be an electric early matchup on what promises to be a magical night in L.A. later this month.
Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Spivac
Top 10 talents collide here as Almeida and Spivac make the walk with designs on taking an important step forward in the wide-open heavyweight ranks.
Almeida had his unbeaten march towards the top of the division slowed last March when he ran afoul of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299 in Miami, but rebounded in impressive fashion with a first-round submission win over Alexandr Romanov just three months later. The 33-year-old Brazilian is now 7-1 inside the Octagon and remains an intoxicating presence just outside the Top 5.
WATCH: Greatest Slam KOs In UFC History
Still a week away from his 30th birthday when he makes the walk for this one, Spivac is a difficult fighter to pinpoint in the division at the moment, as he’s gone 7-2 over his last nine with his losses coming against current interim champ Tom Aspinall and former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. He steamrolled Marcin Tybura last time out, catching the Polish veteran in an armbar less than two minutes into their second career meeting.
Almeida and Spivac are Nos. 6 and 7 in the rankings respectively, and with things feeling somewhat open ahead of them — and some fresh matchups for each available there — this one is positioned to be a boug that will help set up a big fight for the victor later in the year.
Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos
It’s our first high profile “prospect versus veteran” clash of 2025 as Talbott takes a step up in competition to face off with Barcelos.
Since earning his place on the roster in August 2023, Talbott has tantalized with his talents, logging three stoppage wins in as many outings, requiring less time to dispatch his foe each time out. After venturing into the third round with Nick Aguirre in his debut, the 26-year-old Reno native battered and dispatched Cameron Saaiman in the second, and followed it up with a 19-second knockout win over Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303 last June.
More than a decade his opponent’s senior, Barcelos enters this one off a third-round submission win over Cristian Quiñonez and is incredibly familiar with this role. Prior to his February win in Mexico City, the 37-year-old Brazilian faced off with Umar Nurmagomedov and Kyler Phillips in consecutive outings, landing on the wrong side of the result in each of those contests.
Talbott is one of the most highly regarded prospects on the roster but is taking a considerable step-up in competition here. He’s spoken about wanting challenges, and, in theory, he should get one here, as Barcelos has 23 fights under his belt and is skilled in every phase.
Will the rising star keep climbing the ranks or can Barcelos pause his ascension in the early days of the 2025 campaign?
Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder
One of the most active fighters on the roster steps in against one of last year’s high-profile new additions to open the UFC 311 main card in Los Angeles.
Holland made another three appearances in 2024, giving him 23 UFC fights in six years and five months, with 15 of those bouts, including his last two, coming at middleweight. After making a successful return to the division with a submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302, Holland’s last outing was stopped by his corner following the opening round after he had suffered a rib injury.
“The Dutch Knight” rose to prominence as a two-division titleholder in ONE Championship and was viewed as an incredible addition to the middleweight ranks heading into his debut fight with Gerald Meerschaert in early November. It was more of a struggle than most anticipated, but de Ridder was able to get the job done, submitting “GM3” prior to the midway point of the final frame.
This one feels like a matchup designed to provide answers to some of the questions that continue to linger about each man and their place in the 185-pound ranks. There are opportunities available at middleweight, and a big effort here for either man could unlock a marquee matchup later in the year.
Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano
Ranked lightweights Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano meet on the UFC 311 main card, with one fighter looking to change their momentum and the other aiming to keep things rolling.
READ: The Ultimate Fight Card 2024
Now 35 and sitting at No. 9 in the divisional ranks, Dariush has fallen hard after being on the cusp of a championship opportunity heading into UFC 289. He lost in Vancouver to Charles Oliveira by first-round knockout, and then returned six months later and was dealt the same result by Arman Tsarukyan before a mid-year injury kept him out of the Octagon for all of 2024.
Moicano rides a wave of momentum into the Intuit Dome, entering on a four-fight winning streak (three finishes) and sporting a 7-2 record in nine fights since moving to lightweight. The tenth-ranked Brazilian earned three victories last year, following his decision win over Drew Dober in February with stoppages of Jalin Turner and Benoit Saint Denis.
Can Dariush get things moving in the right direction again and collect his first victory since October 2022 or is “Money” Moicano going to get more time on the mic to call his next shot?
Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill
Former light heavyweight champions Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill will finally share the Octagon together in this critical battle of contenders.
Prochazka returns for the first time since his short notice UFC 303 loss to Alex Pereira, his second defeat at the hands (well, hands and legs) of “Poatan” in three fights. He dominated Aleksandar Rakic in between the two outings and won 13 straight, including claiming the title, prior to that initial loss to the Brazilian juggernaut.
Hill claimed the title after Prochazka was forced to vacate late in 2023, besting Glover Teixeira in January 2024 before suffering a ruptured Achilles and having to drop the belt himself. His return to action came against Pereira at UFC 300, nine months after his injury, where he was knocked out in the opening round.
Because of Pereira’s dominance and previous triumphs over each man, this has a “do or die” feel to it in terms of either man potentially working back into title contendership anytime soon. They were eager to face one another after Hill claimed the belt, and should combine for a spirited contest for as long as at lasts in Los Angeles.
Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov
New champ Merab Dvalishvili puts the bantamweight title on the line for the first time, facing off with undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.
Dvalishvili pushed his winning streak to 11 while claiming the strap from Sean O’Malley in a dominant effort that was not as close as the final scorecards suggest. The Georgian showcased his insane conditioning and non-stop motor in his title victory, as he has in each bout during his winning streak, and he will look to use that same approach in order to defend his title on January 18.
Five years after making his promotional debut, Nurmagomedov carries a 6-0 record inside the Octagon and 18-0 mark overall into this championship contest. He’s been forecasted as a future contender from the jump and earned his place by completely out-hustling Cory Sandhagen in August in Abu Dhabi.
This fight has been one of the most anticipated possible matchups the UFC could make from the moment Nurmagomedov earned his title opportunity and Dvalishvili won the belt a couple weeks later. There has been some tension between the two in the build, and with how they match up stylistically, we should be assured of a captivating contest here.
Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan
After meeting back in April 2019 and engaging in a competitive, entertaining battle, Makhachev and Tsarukyan finally face off for a second time, with the lightweight title hanging in the balance.
Makhachev won the first meeting, the fifth win in his ongoing 14-fight winning streak, which now includes three successful title defenses. After posting a pair of wins over Alexander Volkanovski in 2023, the pound-for-pound standout prevented Dustin Poirier from “completing his story” at UFC 302, submitting “The Diamond” in the fifth round.
Order UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2
Their first meeting was Tsarukyan’s promotional debut and came on relatively short notice, which is why his commendable effort in defeat raised so many eyebrows. Since then, the challenger has gone 9-1, with his only setback being a debated loss by decision to Mateusz Gamrot.
This might be the best possible championship pairing available in the UFC at the moment, which is a testament to how incredible both men have been over the last five-plus years. Makhachev has showcased his elite, diverse skill set throughout his championship reign, while many believe Tsarukyan has the talent to match him skill-for-skill and shot-for-shot in this fascinating rematch.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.