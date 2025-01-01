The 10 | Jumping Into The New Year Inside The Octagon

Since earning his place on the roster in August 2023, Talbott has tantalized with his talents, logging three stoppage wins in as many outings, requiring less time to dispatch his foe each time out. After venturing into the third round with Nick Aguirre in his debut, the 26-year-old Reno native battered and dispatched Cameron Saaiman in the second, and followed it up with a 19-second knockout win over Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303 last June.

More than a decade his opponent’s senior, Barcelos enters this one off a third-round submission win over Cristian Quiñonez and is incredibly familiar with this role. Prior to his February win in Mexico City, the 37-year-old Brazilian faced off with Umar Nurmagomedov and Kyler Phillips in consecutive outings, landing on the wrong side of the result in each of those contests.

Talbott is one of the most highly regarded prospects on the roster but is taking a considerable step-up in competition here. He’s spoken about wanting challenges, and, in theory, he should get one here, as Barcelos has 23 fights under his belt and is skilled in every phase.

Will the rising star keep climbing the ranks or can Barcelos pause his ascension in the early days of the 2025 campaign?

Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder

One of the most active fighters on the roster steps in against one of last year’s high-profile new additions to open the UFC 311 main card in Los Angeles.

Holland made another three appearances in 2024, giving him 23 UFC fights in six years and five months, with 15 of those bouts, including his last two, coming at middleweight. After making a successful return to the division with a submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302, Holland’s last outing was stopped by his corner following the opening round after he had suffered a rib injury.

“The Dutch Knight” rose to prominence as a two-division titleholder in ONE Championship and was viewed as an incredible addition to the middleweight ranks heading into his debut fight with Gerald Meerschaert in early November. It was more of a struggle than most anticipated, but de Ridder was able to get the job done, submitting “GM3” prior to the midway point of the final frame.

This one feels like a matchup designed to provide answers to some of the questions that continue to linger about each man and their place in the 185-pound ranks. There are opportunities available at middleweight, and a big effort here for either man could unlock a marquee matchup later in the year.

Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano