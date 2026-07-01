The 10 | Jumping Into July’s Most Compelling Matchups

Beginning with the lone numbered event of the month and wrapping in Abu Dhabi, July’s three-event slate offers a little bit of everything, including the debut of one of the most hyped prospects in some time, a bushel of critical matchups across several divisions, and a trio of main events that all carry very different reasons for intrigue.

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We’re going to learn a lot more about a couple of emerging stars, and several divisional pictures will clear up in July, so let’s dive into the collection of fights that pique my interest the most in the month ahead.

UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 — Saturday, July 11 (Las Vegas, NV)

Gable Steveson vs Elisha Ellison

With all due respect to Ellison, this is strictly about the arrival of Steveson, who is being heralded as the “next big thing” in the heavyweight division and future champion before he’s even stepped into the Octagon.

On paper, there is a ton to like about the newcomer: he just turned 26, is an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time NCAA National champion wrestler from the University of Minnesota. On top of that, he’s being shepherded by Jon Jones, training with Brandon Gibson and others that “Bones” relied on in Albuquerque, had a cup of coffee with the WWE, and was signed by the Buffalo Bills without ever playing meaningful snap of football in his life; he’s also gone 3-0 with three first-round finishes in MMA and 1-0 with another quick win in Dirty Boxing.