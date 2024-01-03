The 10 | Jumping Into 2024

Beginning his fourth year on the UFC roster, Kape hasn’t made the immediate impact he forecasted upon arrival, but after dropping his first two appearances, the 30-year-old touches down in Las Vegas on a four-fight winning streak, with designs on punching his ticket to a championship opportunity with a victory.

When they met in March 2021, Nicolau landed on the happy side of a split decision verdict, doing slightly more over the course of a relatively hesitant bout for both men. Kape has been more active since then but is still prone to periods where he’s not throwing enough, while it will be interesting to see what kind of lasting impact Nicolau’s knockout loss against Royval has on him in this one.

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker

Ankalaev and Walker occupy the first main event of the year, rekindling things after their UFC 294 encounter was ended early by an illegal knee.

The Russian light heavyweight is in a weird spot heading into this one, as he’s both unbeaten in his last 11 outings, but also without a victory over his last two as his no contest with Walker in October followed his split draw opposite Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. Overall, Ankalaev is 17-1-1 with one no contest and remains one of the most complete and dangerous threats in the division, but it also feels like he needs to prove that definitively once again.