The 10: Jam-Packed March

UFC 235

Saturday, March 3 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Through his first four fights inside the Octagon, Magomedsharipov has validated the hype and proven himself to be one of the top rising stars in the UFC, showcasing an exciting arsenal of weapons and elite upside. So far, the only thing missing is a signature victory over an established, veteran opponent.

And they don’t make ’em much more established than Stephens.

Although he’s still only 32 years old, Saturday’s bout will be Stephens’ 30th fight in the UFC, making him just the third man to make that many appearances in the Octagon. He was in fine form prior to losing to Jose Aldo last summer in Calgary, but even then, the “Lil Heathen” had the former champion hurt before the Brazilian rallied to get the finish.

This is the step up and stern test that everyone has been waiting for Magomedsharipov to take and his performance on Saturday will go a long way to determine how far he may climb in the featherweight ranks and how quickly he might get there.

Will the veteran bounce back and stamp out the hot prospect’s scorching start or will the up-and-comer continue marching towards the top of the 145-pound weight class?

Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz

Saturday’s pay-per-view opener is a massive fight for both men, but for completely opposite reasons.

Garbrandt returns for the first time since his second loss to TJ Dillashaw, searching for his first win since claiming the bantamweight title at UFC 207. After 11 consecutive victories to start his career, “No Love” is now staring down the barrel of a three-fight skid if he can’t recapture the form that carried him to the top of the division in the first place.

Munhoz, on the other hand, is looking to finally make the jump from being a respected fixture in the middle of the Top 10 to a full-blown contender by knocking off the former titleholder and extending his winning streak to three.

This is a terrific fight because Munhoz is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division, boasting clean, sharp boxing and an outstanding ground game, so Garbrandt will have to be at his best in order to get back into the win column and reaffirm his standing as one of the best fighters in the bantamweight ranks.

