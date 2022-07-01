The 10: Jam-Packed July Inside The Octagon

I don’t say that in a “please feel sorry for me having to choose” sense, but rather that I would genuinely like to be able to acknowledge every single fight that piques my interest over the month ahead, and to do so would turn The 10 into The 37 or The 42 and that’s just too big of a piece.

The one saving grace here is that early in the build to each of these fight cards, you’ll get the Fight-By-Fight Preview, which goes in-depth on all the bouts slated to hit the Octagon that week, so in addition to spotlighting the cream of the crop here, we’ve got you covered ahead of each individual card as well.

I feel like we’re going to have some magical moments over the next five events, and these are the fights with the greatest likelihood of leaving you gobsmacked and giddy about what transpires.

This is the July 2022 edition of The 10.

UFC 276 (Saturday, July 2 — Las Vegas, NV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Adesanya is the middleweight champion, undefeated within the division, and sporting just a single loss over the course of his career, which came when he ventured up in weight to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight title.