The 10 | The Indie Darling Month Arrives

Almeida touches down in Las Vegas off a split decision loss in a bout with Alexander Volkov at UFC 321 in October, where he went 7-for-9 on takedowns and logged 10-plus minutes of control time in the 15-minute fight. He didn’t throw a single significant strike in the first round and landed just nine for the fight, compared to 24 for Volkov, and I’m fascinated to see how that result influences his decision-making and aggression going forward.

A two-time winner on Dana White’s Contender Series who made two appearances in between Las Vegas visits, Kuniev landed on the frustrating side of a 2-1 verdict against Curtis Blaydes in Baku, Azerbaijan, last June. Regardless of the result, the fact that the debutant went the distance and did enough in the eyes of one official to beat the perennial Top 5 talent gives me plenty of reason to want to see what he does in his sophomore effort this weekend.

The other wrinkle here is that Almeida raised his hand to fill in here, replacing Ryan Spann, which ups the ante on his side and raises the stakes for Kuniev, who gets a second consecutive date with a Top 10 opponent. Heavyweight is in a holding pattern at the top, but fights like this will help organize things outside of the title picture for once things get moving again.

Amir Albazi vs Kyoji Horiguchi

After the way the division was turned on its head at the end of last year, you knew flyweight would be front and center in 2026, and after Alex Perez kicked things off by cementing his place in the Top 10 at UFC 324, Albazi and Horiguchi are poised to battle for a spot on the fringes of the title conversations.

Albazi has been in the mix for a while now, but injuries have limited him to just one appearance since his main event win over Kai Kara-France back in June 2023. He’s 17-2 overall, skilled in every phase, and has only lost to Brandon Moreno in the UFC, so if he can stay off the injured list and get by Horiguchi, “The Prince” will absolutely be a player in the 125-pound weight class.