The 10 Historic Welterweight UFC Title Fights

The different layers to this fight are what make it such a memorable welterweight championship bout for me.

Newton had beaten Hughes’ coach Pat Miletich for the title six months earlier, setting up the whole “student avenges the teacher” angle, which is always compelling, but even more so when you remember this was the outset of the Miletich Fighting System run where the Iowa-based outfit was churning out champions and contenders left, right, and center.

And then you have the finish itself.

A minute into the second round, Newton looks to lock up a triangle choke, and Hughes scoops him up and carries him to the fence, where the Canadian sinks in the choke. It’s an incredible visual in the moment — the champion selling out to complete the hold, with the challenger holding him aloft against the cage — and then Hughes collapses, driving Newton into the canvas with force, knocking him out.

Watch Hughes Win The Belt On UFC Fight Pass

Referee John McCarthy rightfully checks on Newton first, as he seemingly just got slammed to the canvas and rendered unconscious, but in that moment, Hughes is sitting there completely unaware of what transpired, because he didn’t actually slam “The Ronin” to the mat — he apparently passed out due to the choke and gravity took over from there.

That’s not an assumption either: Hughes goes to his corner and tells Miletich “I was out” just moments before getting the welterweight title strapped around his waist.

BJ Penn defeats Matt Hughes (UFC 46)