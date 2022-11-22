The 10 - Historic Florida Highlights

With a return to “The Sunshine State” on tap, it feels like a fitting time to comb through the history books and put together a collection of highlights from previous events to take place in Florida.

Before getting to the individual moments, I have to give a nod to one of the truly outstanding fight cards, in retrospect, in UFC history, UFC on FOX: Dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2, which took place on December 19, 2015.

Don't Miss A Moment Of The Action In Orlando

The card, which was headlined by Rafael Dos Anjos successfully defending the lightweight title against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by first-round stoppage, featured five future UFC titleholders on the prelims — Charles Oliveira, Valentina Shevchenko, Francis Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, who fought each other — as well as the debut of future title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz, a second-round stoppage win for Alistair Overeem over Junior Dos Santos, and an all-time moment that will come up later on in this piece.

It was a wildly entertaining event in the moment and has grown to be an even more critical card in the years since, and deserved a full shout out.

And now, onto the list.

Rashad Evans def. Sean Salmon (UFC Fight Night 8)

This is one of those highlights that plays automatically in my mind the second I think about it, which is how you know it deserves a place in this collection of historic Florida highlights.