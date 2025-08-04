The 10 | Getting Excited For The Rest Of The August Slate

Even with the first event of the month having come and went, the remainder of the August slate still offers enough compelling and competitive matchups to put together another edition of The 10 to get you excited for what’s still to come over the next three weeks.
Here’s a closer look at the standout pairings to pay close attention to throughout the remainder of the month.
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez — Saturday, August 9 (Las Vegas, NV)
Iasmin Lucindo vs Angela Hill
While things at the top of the strawweight division continue to get organized and worked out, Iasmin Lucindo and Angela Hill face off this weekend in a clash of Top 15 fighters looking to cement their place in the pecking order.
Lucindo arrives off a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Lemos earlier this year that halted a four-fight winning streak and highlighted her need to continue bolstering her takedown defense and ability to work back to her feet in grappling situations. Prior to that, the 23-year-old Brazilian had flashed her solid striking skills in quality wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Marina Rodriguez, and despite the recent stumble, she remains one of the top emerging talents on the female side of the roster.
The 40-year-old Hill rolls into a familiar position as the veteran foil stood opposite a promising, young fighter, while also making her fifth straight appearance against a Brazilian opponent. She’s gone 3-1 over her last four outings, beating Denise Gomes, Luana Pinheiro, and Ketlen Souza, while landing on the wrong side of the cards in a bout with Tabatha Ricci, and is the kind of seasoned, smart fighter that will surely make Lucindo work for every inch in this one.
Lucindo comes in stationed at No. 8 in the rankings, while Hill sits at No. 12, and a dominant showing for either fighter should secure them an opportunity against someone positioned ahead of them in the pecking order in the final quarter of 2025.
Roman Dolidze vs Anthony Hernandez
Streaking middleweights man the main event position this weekend as Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez share the Octagon in Las Vegas.
Georgia’s Dolidze returns to the APEX having won three straight, following up his short notice triumph up a weight class against Anthony Smith last year at UFC 303 with wins over Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori to climb to No. 9 in the middleweight rankings. The Xtreme Couture representative has gone 7-3 in his last 10 starts, showing more diversity with his attacks and the grit required to continue making a sustained push forward in the steadily improving 185-pound weight class.
“Fluffy” comes into this one on a seven-fight winning streak, having most recently gotten the better of former LFA opponent Brendan Allen in Seattle back in February. The former Dana White’s Contender Series contestant has continued elevating his game and performances as he’s worked his way up the divisional ladder, and another strong outing here should elevate him another rung or two heading into the fall.
Will Dolidze collect a fourth straight victory or can Hernandez keep his hot streak going and earn himself a place in the Top 10?
UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev — Saturday, August 16 (Chicago, IL)
Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura
Maybe this is a surprise selection for this series, but I like to keep you on your toes and I personally think this one is going to be a whole lot of fun… and potentially quite informative.
Elliott is the longest tenured fighter in the flyweight division — a veteran that goes back to the early days of the weight class’s introduction into the UFC and someone that has remained in the Top 15 since returning to the mix in a championship clash with Demetrious Johnson nearly a decade ago. Although his consistent success has eluded him, the 38-year-old has consistently faced top competition and makes his return to action having posted five wins in his last seven appearances.
Asakura landed in the UFC amidst great fanfare, walking right into a championship opportunity against Alexandre Pantoja last December in Las Vegas. Things didn’t work out too well for him that night, and now the highly regarded Japanese talent makes his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon, staring down a competitive matchup against an awkward opponent while looking to establish his footing in the division.
Elliott is the perfect measuring stick in this instance and a guy that makes everyone that shares the Octagon with him work for every inch of ground they end up getting, which means this one should be thoroughly entertaining for as long as it lasts.
Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates
Originally scheduled to face off earlier this year at UFC 314 in Miami, Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates now collide in Chicago at UFC 319.
Neal was forced to withdraw from their earlier engagement for undisclosed reasons and finally makes his return to action after last competing at UFC 308, where his bout with Rafael Dos Anjos ended 90 seconds in when the former lightweight champ suffered a knee injury. The Fortis MMA rep has settled into a spot in the middle of the Top 15, and gave both Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry all they could handle before landing on the wrong side of the cards in each of those contests, which establishes the 34-year-old as a sound litmus test for his Brazilian opponent in this one.
When their bout in Miami was scuttled, Prates was hustled into a main event assignment opposite Machado Garry in Kansas City, where the Fighting Nerds representative suffered his first UFC loss. He found success in the latter rounds, and the Irishman’s ability to get out to an early lead and avoid Prates’ power should be a growth opportunity for the vaunted finisher, who had won 11 straight, all by stoppage, prior to that defeat.
Jared Cannonier vs Michael Page
From the Department of Intriguing Fights I Never Knew I Needed To See Until Now comes this middleweight clash between Top 10 staple Jared Cannonier and elusive striker Michael "Venom" Page.
The "Level 41" Cannonier landed on the wrong side of things in his two appearances last year and seemed headed for a third consecutive setback early in his February main event clash with Gregory "Robocop" Rodrigues. But after weathering the Brazilian's early onslaught, the veteran contender rallied, putting away Rodrigues with a torrent of strikes early in the fourth round to cement his place in the Top 10 and get things moving in the right direction again.
Page split his first two UFC appearances in 2024, getting the better of Kevin Holland in a bout contested exclusively at range before getting out-wrestled by Ian Machado Garry just under four months later. Earlier this year, "MVP" shifted to middleweight and bounced Shara Magomedov from the ranks of the unbeaten, instantly establishing a baseline for where he stands in the 185-pound weight class.
This is a fascinating clash of styles between a pair of experienced competitors, with Cannonier carrying significantly more one-shot power and Page being the more diverse and fluid of the two. Middleweight is undergoing some renovations at the moment, and the outcome of this one could very well impact the floorplan for the division going forward.
Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico
Though it came together a little late in the planning stages of this event, the UFC 319 co-main event between Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico is an absolute gem of a fight in the featherweight division.
The 34-year-old Murphy might be the most underrated fighter on the roster, having amassed an eight-fight winning streak and nine-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC while running his record to 16-0-1 overall. He’s earned back-to-back-to-back decision wins over Edson Barboza, Dan Ige, and Josh Emmett, and would put himself in the thick of the title conversation with a win over the debuting Pico here.
Initially penciled in opposite Movsar Evloev last month in Abu Dhabi, the highly regarded Pico lands across from Murphy instead, with a similar chance to step right into the title mix with a win. Still just 28 years old, the blue-chip prospect has gone 9-1 over his last 10 fights after going 4-3 to start his career, with his lone setback coming by injury and seven of those wins coming inside the distance.
No one stands as the clear No. 1 contender in the featherweight division at the moment, and an emphatic effort on either side could establish the winner as the clubhouse leader in the question to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the belt later this year.
Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus Du Plessis returns for his second title defense of the year, facing off with unbeaten challenger Khamzat Chimaev in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.
The South African champion has earned nine straight victories since arriving in the UFC and 11 consecutive wins overall, most recently out-dueling rival Sean Strickland for a second time to collect his second straight successful title defense. It’s impossible to argue with Du Plessis’ results, and if he retains his title here, we’re going to have to start having some conversations about where he fits in the pantheon of all-time greats.
Five years after storming into the spotlight with three wins in two months, Chimaev finally lands in a championship bout, having run his record to 14-0 and recaptured some of the momentum that he lost a couple years back. “Borz” blew through Robert Whittaker last October in a way that no one blows through “The Reaper,” finishing the former champion less than four minutes into their matchup to post his eighth straight UFC win.
Will the champion retain and bounce the challenger from the ranks of the unbeaten or will Chimaev fulfill the expectations many have held for him since his arrival and ascend to the top of the middleweight division?
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang — Saturday, August 23 (Shanghai, China)
Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
Top 10 heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes Acosta square off in a fascinating clash midway through the final main card of the month.
Pavlovich righted the ship with a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, putting a halt to a little two-fight slide. He’s firmly established as one of the top contenders in the division and will look to maintain that standing here as things at the top of the big boy ranks finally start to get moving again in the back half of the 2025 campaign.
The 33-year-old Cortes Acosta just keeps taking steps forward in the division, having run his winning streak to five with a unanimous decision win over Serghei Spivac earlier this year. “Salsa Boy” has gone 7-1 since graduating from Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series and continues to show steady improvements in all facets of his game with each successive appearance.
Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling
Veteran standouts Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling share the Octagon in the UFC Shanghai co-main event, with many hoping to see a high-level, ultra-competitive grappling match unfold.
A fixture in the title picture for the last seven or eight years, Ortega makes his 2025 debut looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Diego Lopes last year at Noche UFC and hoping to generally get things moving in a positive direction again. He’s gone just 2-4 over his last six appearances, though two of those losses came in championship bouts, making this a prime opportunity to show he’s still a dangerous threat at the top of the division.
Former bantamweight champ Sterling has gone 1-1 since relocating to the featherweight ranks, out-grappling Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 before dropping a decision to Evloev last December. He remains an outstanding grappler and tricky opponent to prepare for because of his off-kilter striking style, and a win over Ortega would certainly put him in the second cut of contenders in the 145-pound ranks as we head into the final third of the year.
While both are outstanding grapplers, they’re stylistically different, which could make for some interesting scrambles and entanglements. Ortega is more opportunistic and aggressive in his pursuit of finishes, while Sterling works at a more methodical pace, advancing his position until he has you dead to rights, so it will be interesting to see how things play out if these two hit the canvas.
Johnny Walker vs Zhang Mingyang
Light heavyweights close out the show in Shanghai as Johnny Walker looks to halt the rise of Chinese prospect Zhang Mingyang.
Now training out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Walker touches down in this one looking to snap a three-fight run without a victory, having suffered consecutive knockout losses at the hands of Volkan Oezdemir and current champ Magomed Ankalaev last year. The lanky and dangerous Brazilian has a massive edge in experience and presents stylistic challenges because of his size and power, with a win here going a long way to solidify his standing in the 205-pound ranks.
Zhang has made a rapid ascent into the rankings since impressing the UFC with a first-round stoppage win over Tuko Tokkos on the first season of Road to UFC. After missing all of 2023, the 26-year-old posted stoppage wins over Brendson Ribeiro and Ozzy Diaz in 2024 and then followed it up by mauling Anthony “Lionheart” Smith in the veteran’s farewell appearance earlier this year.
The light heavyweight division feels pretty wide open at the moment beyond the absolute top of the rankings, so this matchup offers a tremendous opportunity for each of these men to make a statement and secure themselves an even more significant matchup next time out.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 9, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.