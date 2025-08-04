The 10 | Getting Excited For The Rest Of The August Slate

Here’s a closer look at the standout pairings to pay close attention to throughout the remainder of the month.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez — Saturday, August 9 (Las Vegas, NV)

Iasmin Lucindo vs Angela Hill

While things at the top of the strawweight division continue to get organized and worked out, Iasmin Lucindo and Angela Hill face off this weekend in a clash of Top 15 fighters looking to cement their place in the pecking order.

Lucindo arrives off a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Lemos earlier this year that halted a four-fight winning streak and highlighted her need to continue bolstering her takedown defense and ability to work back to her feet in grappling situations. Prior to that, the 23-year-old Brazilian had flashed her solid striking skills in quality wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Marina Rodriguez, and despite the recent stumble, she remains one of the top emerging talents on the female side of the roster.