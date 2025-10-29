The 10 | Get Ready For A November To Remember Inside The Octagon

You know it’s a loaded month when a Top 5 matchup and potential title eliminator clash is flying under the radar, but such is the case with this weekend’s matchup between Ketlen Vieira and Norma Dumont.

Vieira has been standing on the precipice of a championship opportunity for the last couple years, having worked her way into the upper echelon with wins over former titleholders Miesha Tate and Holly Holm, but each time she’s had the chance to punch her ticket to a title fight, she’s faltered, dropping critical bouts to Raquel Pennington and Kayla Harrison, who each went on to win gold after besting the Brazilian.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

Dumont is a relatively new addition to the championship mix, having earned her place on the heels of an absolute drubbing of Irene Aldana at Noche UFC last year at Sphere that pushed her winning streak to five. She’s 8-1 since dropping her promotional debut with a quality list of vanquished opponents and was originally slated to face Pennington earlier this year before the former champ was forced to withdraw, resulting in Dumont being reassigned here.

There are never any guarantees when it comes to championship opportunities and how things will shake out, nor has there been anything promised to either of these women, but with Harrison and Amanda Nunes feeling destined to fight in the next six-to-nine months, the winner of this one could be next in line to challenge for the title, especially if they can win with style points.

Steve Garcia vs David Onama