10 Fights You Don't Want To Miss In November

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz — Saturday, November 2 (New York, New York)

Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

This one has slipped under the radar a little because there is a much bigger middleweight matchup on the card, but make no mistake about it — this is an outstanding fight that is going to tell us a lot about where Shahbazyan fits within the 185-pound ranks.

The 21-year-old has already accumulated three wins in as many starts during his first year on the roster and now he looks to move to 4-0 with a win over Tavares, a Top 15 fixture whose only losses in the last four years have come against Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

Shahbazyan, who trains out of the Glendale Fighting Club and earned his contract with a 40-second finish on Season 2 of the Contender Series, struggled in his promotional debut, edging out Darren Stewart by split decision. Since then, the unbeaten prospect has made quick work of Charles Byrd and Jack Marshman to break into the Top 15 and emerge as one of the most promising young talents on the UFC roster.

Tavares is the perfect litmus test for Shahbazyan at this time; a veteran who has been in there with many of the division’s best and is notoriously tough to put away. He’s the guy you have to beat in order to be taken seriously as a potential contender in the middleweight division and if Shahbazyan can close out his rookie campaign by adding a victory over the Hawaiian veteran to his resume, he’ll head into his sophomore year in the UFC with a ton of momentum and a place in the Top 10 in his sights.