10 Fighters You Should Be Following On Twitter

Without any fights on the immediate calendar, you may find you have some extra time to be on social media.
The universe of The UFC on Twitter is unlike any other corner of the internet, and here are 10 of the athletes that help keep it that way.
Angie Hill has fought six times in the last 12 months alone. With a schedule that hectic, it's a miracle that she ever has time to participate in social media.
Luckily for all of us, she does, and her Twitter is a national treasure.
It's all here: gifs, memes, cosplay, fight night commentary, training videos, snarky quips, trash talk, podcasts, thirst traps, and UFC highlights...all with Hill's savage trademark wit and humor.
Belal Muhammad explained to me that he made a conscious decision to just be himself on social media; no hype, no posturing, no bull.
That decision has paid dividends to his followers who enjoy one of the most accessible fighter accounts on the platform. The unvarnished look at his daily life, the oddball musings, the support (or more pointedly, clowning) of his teammates and his singular sense of humor are but a few reasons that we continue to Remember The Name.
When she's not in the Octagon herself, Tatiana Suarez is watching UFC events with her dog, Stroodle, and her fight-by-fight commentary has become part of the fabric of Twitter conversation on fight nights.
Coming across as just another one of your buddies who is coming over to watch the pay per view, Suarez's willingness to engage with fight fans keeps her pretty much undefeated in the Twitterverse.
Whether trolling his middleweight rivals or supporting his beloved Liverpool FC, what you see is most assuredly what you get on the Twitter feed of "The Gorilla."
Raw, merciless, and wildly funny.
The most welcome resurrection in the world of MMA also gave rise to one of the most "super necessary" follows on Twitter.
Whether prodding his rivals, praising his father or pimping his mezcal, the Floridian's feed is the original BMF.
Since she first stepped foot into the UFC Octagon, Amanda Nunes has been living her best life, and evidence of it can be seen all over her Twitter account.
Radiating positivity at literally every turn, the double champ gives audiences a generous look into her day-to-day life with partner Nina Ansaroff as they get set to become first-time parents. Alternately funny and uplifiting, it's the kind of content the internet needs more of.
As blessed as any of us might be, a quick follow of Max Holloway on Twitter might have you more than willing to trade places with the former featherweight champion, or more likely, his son, Rush.
Follow the dynamic duo as they trot the globe getting "chocolate wasted," meeting celebrities, and starting social media phenomena like the Bottle Cap Challenge.
Aussie Megan Anderson is something of an MMA renaissance woman. As such, the featherweight's Twitter profile is rich tapestry of all her endeavors, not the least of which is making her homeland proud with a post-fight "shoey."
There's something for everyone here: behind the scenes fight camp footage, inspirational quotes, highlights of her Invicta FC broadcasting gigs, her breakdown of UFC fights on The Megan Anderson Show, chronicles of her pet dogs, TikTok vids galore and lots of sweet face-punching. What else do you need?
To follow middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on social media is to get a tiny glimpse into the psyche of one of the most singular figures the sport has ever witnessed. As unpredictable at 280 characters as he is in the cage, The Last Stylebender's feed is a compendium of the influences and inspirations that culminate in his Octagon artfulness.
Brian Kelleher fears no man and no meme. The New Yorker's timeline is filled with opinions, riffs, rants, jokes, diatribes, and most notably, samples of the aspiring rapper and crooner's new jams. The multi-talented bantamweight brings the Boom, and it's exactly the kind of content we're here for.