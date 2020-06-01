The 10: Fight Island's Most Intriguing Matchups

UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns

Saturday, July 11

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

A rematch of the UFC 237 championship clash that saw Andrade unseat Namajunas from the strawweight throne, this second go-round between the former titleholders could determine who is next in line to challenge reigning champ Zhang Weili.

This will be the first appearance for each woman since losing the title, as Namajunas hasn’t competed since last May and Andrade has been out since dropping the belt to the current titleholder last August in a bout that lasted just 42 seconds. While there is less than a minute of new footage to examine since their first encounter, this one isn’t so much about what they’ve done differently since that contest as much as it is a chance to see what adjustments each will make when they share the Octagon together for a second time.

Andrade won the first bout after elevating Namajunas and slamming her to the canvas roughly three minutes into the second round. She had attempted to do so earlier in the frame, but was forced to return the then-champion to the canvas as Namajunas worked on a kimura trap. Soon after, Andrade tried for a second time and found success, claiming the strawweight title with a vicious slam knockout.

What doesn’t show up in the final results, however, is that Namajunas dominated the first round, using her smooth, fluid striking and quality footwork to piece up Andrade from the outside. Through the first five minutes, it appeared like the champion was set to coast to another successful title defense, only to have Andrade make the necessary adjustments to get inside, scoop Namajunas into the air, and slam her to the canvas.

More than a year later and with roughly eight minutes of experience against one another to draw from, what will a second meeting between the two look like on July 11? Can Namajunas stick her jab consistently and keep Andrade at range or will the powerful Brazilian once again find a way to close the distance and demonstrate her strength in close quarters?

I can’t wait to find out the answer to those questions.

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC bantamweight title

Henry Cejudo surprised everyone when he announced his retirement following his second-round stoppage victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, paving the way for Yan and Aldo to battle it out for the vacant bantamweight strap on Yas Island.

The Brazilian legend was originally supposed to be the one sharing the Octagon with Cejudo this summer but was pulled from the bout due to visa issues. He was a surprise choice as a title challenger given that he landed on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in his divisional debut opposite Marlon Moraes last December, however there is no denying that Aldo is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and in the rare class of competitors who can merit a championship opportunity on pedigree.

Yan arrived in the UFC two years ago and has been laser-focused on fighting for championship gold from Day One, racking up six straight wins inside the Octagon and nine consecutive victories overall to cement his standing as one of the top bantamweights in the world. The confident Russian enters this one off a third-round stoppage win over Urijah Faber, eager to add another legendary figure to his list of vanquished foes.

Aldo looked good in his fight with Moraes, going shot-for-shot with his countryman in a close bout that many believed he deserved to win, and his “big fight” experience should, in theory, serve him well here. Meanwhile, Yan has encountered very little resistance since arriving in the UFC but is stepping into a five-round championship fight with the pressure of being the favorite resting on his shoulders.

Whomever emerges as the new bantamweight champion won’t have much time to celebrate and savor the moment though, as Aljamain Sterling is waiting in the wings to face the winner following his outstanding performance last month at UFC 250.