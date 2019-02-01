The 10: February's Fantastic Fights

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2

Saturday, February 2 (Fortaleza, Brazil)

Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur

This is one of those contests that really highlights the depth and level of talent that resides in the UFC lightweight division, as both men enter on extended winning streaks, but unranked in the 155-pound weight class.

Oliveira, who is somehow still only 29, has won three straight and four of five since returning to the division in April 2017. Each of those wins has come by way of submission, which has allowed the Brazilian to establish a new record for the most submission wins in UFC history, which he extended last time out when he made quick work of Jim Miller and avenged the first loss of his career.

Across the cage, Teymur has gone 5-0 in the Octagon and carries an eight-fight winning streak into the cage. The Swedish standout has collected consecutive decision wins over Lando Vannata, Drakkar Klose and Nik Lentz to continue his run of success and can make a real statement to start the year by turning back “Do Bronx” in this one.

Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano

Back in July, Aldo showed everyone that he’s far from finished by taking out veteran Jeremy Stephens in the opening round of their clash in Calgary. Now the former featherweight champion squares off against his countryman Moicano in a crucial bout with championship implications.

Aldo looked outstanding against Stephens, showcasing the speed and aggressiveness that carried him during his lengthy featherweight title reign while collecting his first stoppage victory in nearly five years. Though he’s no longer the blur of electricity he was during his WEC days or early UFC tenure, the 32-year-old Brazilian remains an elite talent in the 145-pound weight class.

Moicano is kind of the forgotten man in the division — a 29-year-old with a 13-1-1 record overall that includes five wins in six starts inside the Octagon. He’s earned quality wins over Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kattar and Cub Swanson, whom he finished in the first round last time out, and his lone loss came in a thrilling back-and-forth engagement against Brian Ortega where “T-City” had to pull off one of his patented third-round finishes in order to secure the victory.

This should be an outstanding fight and one that is tremendously instructive when it comes to determining how the top of the featherweight division shapes up as the 2019 campaign gets underway in earnest.