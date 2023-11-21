The 10: Fantastic Flyweight Title Fights

Figueiredo won, but the finishing sequence in the second round was aided by an inadvertent clash of heads that left Benavidez leaking and worse for wear. So instead of leaving things uncertain, a rematch between the two was scheduled for Fight Island, and the Brazilian made sure to make it clear that he was the new ruler of the 125-pound weight class.

Watch On UFC Fight Pass

Figueiredo was dialed in and attacking from the outset, hurting Benavidez multiple times before ultimately putting him to sleep with a deep rear-naked choke late in the opening round. It was one of those efforts that not only highlighted what a dangerous threat the new champion was to everyone else in the division, but also that another generation had fully arrived to lord over the weight class.

Benavidez fought once more the following March before hanging up his gloves, and while he never ascended to the top of the division, he was unquestionably a cornerstone for the flyweight ranks from its inception and one of the absolute best to ever do it in the 125-pound weight class.

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC 263)

Moreno and Figueiredo each earned victories at UFC 255 in November 2021 and then hustled into a championship bout three weeks later at UFC 256 that ended in a draw after the champion was docked a point in the third round for a wayward kick.

That point deduction not only produced a draw that night, but ended up resulting in the only four-fight championship series to date in UFC history.