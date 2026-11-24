Where has the time gone? We’ve reached December and the final two events of 2026, and it genuinely feels like the last 11 months have been a blur.
The start of the Paramount+ era doesn’t feel that long ago, but we’re through 41 of the 43 events on this year’s slate. As always, December brings the heat with a pair of outstanding events — the first in Saudi Arabia and the finale at home in Las Vegas — where prospects will have a chance to shine, rankings will be solidified for the start of next year, and the opportunity for one final shakeup to the lightweight hierarchy presents itself to end the year.
Without any further ado, here’s a look at the matchups that intrigue me most in the final month of the year in the latest edition of The 10.
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UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Magomedov — Saturday, December 5 (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Levan Chokheli vs Islam Dulatov
Matchups like this are always fascinating because each athlete has made an electric appearance in a favorable matchup, and they now have a chance to build on that performance against a fellow prospect.
Chokheli turned a short notice appearance into a 23-second stoppage win over Leon Shahbazyan, which is what anyone wants but also didn’t really tell anyone anything about where he fits in the UFC welterweight ranks. Dulatov had a more challenging debut last year against Adam Fugitt, ultimately getting the veteran out of there in the final minute of the first round to maintain his 100-percent finishing rate. He was scheduled to make his second walk this summer but was a last-minute scratch, so he has been on the sidelines for 17 months.
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Chokheli fought good competition in Bellator before coming over, and Dulatov looked the part in his debut, so this is a meaningful assignment for each man. Their styles suggest a rock’em sock’em affair, and how it plays out should provide some context and clarity heading into 2027.
Mairon Santos vs Akbar Abdullaev
Santos is an ascending name in the lightweight division, having won Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter before posting three straight wins to start his UFC tenure. The young Brazilian has been particularly excellent in his last two outings, and teaming up with The Fighting Nerds could be a positive for him going forward.
Abdullaev was the uncrowned champ in ONE Championship before blowing out Ednilson Santos in 19 seconds on Dana White’s Contender Series to earn his place on the UFC roster. The 29-year-old from Kyrgyzstan is now 14-0 with a 100-percent finishing rate and has a ton of buzz within the MMA community.
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Now, we’ve seen some highly regarded new arrivals stumble this year, and Santos is more than capable of adding to those struggles here, which is why this is a can’t-miss clash in Riyadh. If all goes well for Abdullaev in his debut, he hits 2027 as the boogeyman of the 155-pound weight class. This is how you position an undefeated newcomer with a ton of hype for their debut.
Serghei Spivac vs Mario Pinto
With all the attention rightfully focused on the top of the heavyweight division, it’s important to highlight critical measuring stick contests like this as well. Spivac is the guy with the clipboard determining who gets into the top 10 — a battle-tested stalwart who has fought everyone and has the weaponry to derail any young talent looking to work forward at his expense.
Pinto had an uneven start to 2026, going the distance with late replacement Felipe Franco, before rebounding with a more dynamic showing against Ryan Spann. The Portuguese prospect is now 4-0 in the UFC and 13-0 overall heading into his biggest test to date. He could wrap his sophomore campaign inside the Octagon by punching his ticket to the top 10.
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Ian Machado Garry vs Yaroslav Amosov
A month before the interim welterweight title fight in Toronto, the most recent man to challenge for the undisputed title goes head-to-head with a once-beaten standout
Say what you will about Ian Machado Garry, but you have to give the Irishman his due when it comes to the strength of schedule. After running his record to 14-0 with wins over Geoff Neal and Michael “Venom” Page, Machado Garry stepped in on short notice against Shavkat Rakhmonov, beat Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad, and then fought Islam Makhachev for the belt in Philadelphia earlier this year. He’s 17-2 overall, just turned 29 a week ago, and remains one of the absolute best welterweights on the planet.
WATCH: Yaroslav Amosov Submits Magny In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape
Amosov has gone 2-0 with a pair of impressive finishes to begin his UFC journey, tapping Neil Magny before doing the same to Joel Alvarez. The former Bellator champion is 30-1 as a professional and has the chance to make some serious waves by beating Machado Garry here.
“The Future” sits at No. 2 in the Meta rankings and No. 1 in the media rankings, while Amosov carries No. 14 and No. 11. No matter the outcome, this will be an informative matchup for how things line up in the 170-pound ranks.
Israel Adesanya vs Shara Magomedov
Adesanya headlined the last trip to anb Arena in February 2025, suffering a second-round stoppage loss to Nassourdine Imavov, the third defeat in what is now a four-fight skid. He parted ways with City Kickboxing following his loss to Joe Pyfer in February, connecting with Alexander Volkanovski and the Freestyle MMA crew. Adesanya enters in a similar position to his longtime teammate Dan Hooker last weekend in Qatar: needing a win to stem the tide and show there is still something left in the tank. Hooker got his victory; will Adesanya?
Magomedov makes his first main event appearance after serving as the co-main last year in Riyadh and then again in Baku. He has won six of seven since arriving in the UFC and now gets the most high-profile fight of his career.
This is the fight that captivates me the most because it’s impossible to know whether we’re witnessing the end of the line for Adesanya or just a different chapter of his career. Magomedov should be open to engaging on his terms, so the conditions are favorable for the 37-year-old to return to the win column if the drive is still there.
UFC 335: Oliveira vs Lopes — Saturday, December 12 (Las Vegas, NV)
Damian Pinas vs Baisangur Susurkaev
Two top middleweight prospects and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni go head-to-head as Damian Pinas faces off with Baisangur Susurkaev.
The 24-year-old Pinas has posted three first-round finishes since touching down in the promotion and has chased a bout with Susurkaev. After sleeping Andrey Pulyaev in 75 seconds in his last fight, he said he was done seeking the matchup, but when the opportunity rose, he could not pass it up
WATCH: Damian Pinas Gets Statement KO Against Cesar Almeida | UFC 329
Susurkaev made waves last year when he turned around four days after securing his contract to win his first UFC fight. He added two more additional wins to his resume to advance to 12-0 overall while showing a level of showmanship and confidence that makes him a must-see attraction.
These two have been circling each other since emerging from the Contender Series, and they now collide to determine who heads into 2027 as the highest rated prospect in the division. Pinas has been the more dominant of the two, but my sense is that Susurkaev has been “playing with his food” a little at times, so it will be curious to see how his approach changes if at all.
Kyler Phillips vs Ethyn Ewing
The bantamweight division earns a place on this month’s list with a classic “stalwart versus upstart” battle between Kyler Phillips and Ethyn Ewing.
A longtime member of the MMA Lab, Phillips touches down in Las Vegas on a three-fight skid but coming off a Fight of the Night battle with Charles Jourdain in April. “The Matrix” is well-rounded but is now in a position where he needs maintain his place in the pecking order.
WATCH: Ethyn Ewing Ends It Early With A TKO Against Rafael Estevam | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
Ewing burst onto the scene with a short-notice win over Malcolm Wellmaker last year at Maidson Square Garden before following it up with a third-round finish of Rafael Estevam in April. He was forced out of a UFC 329 matchup with Farid Basharat just a few days before the contest and now returns looking to earn a third consecutive UFC win.
Brandon Moreno vs Charles Johnson
Ahead of the flyweight title fight set for UFC 336 in Toronto, former champ Brandon Moreno squares off with rankings mainstay Charles Johnson.
Moreno halted a two-fight skid with a narrow, split decision win over Joseph Morales at Noche UFC. The two-time champion is 3-3 since dropping the title to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 but remains a fixture in the top 10 for now.
WATCH: Brandon Moreno Octagon Interview | Noche UFC
Johnson has remained ultra-active in his fifth year on the roster, and this matchup is his fifth appearance of 2026. He has alternated results this year but looks to break from the pattern by beating Moreno. With all due respect to “Inner G,” who is the last man to defeat current champ Joshua Van, the focus of this fight falls solely on Moreno, who has looked solid, but not like the elite fighter he once was. Everyone will be watching to see if he can get closer to his title form this time around.
Alex Pereira vs Sergei Pavlovich
Pereira, a former two-division champion, opted to stick around the big boy ranks after falling to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250, so it will be interesting to see what adjustments he made heading into this showdown with Pavlovich.
It’s weird that losses to Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov casued concern for Pavlovich supporters, but such is life at heavyweight. The burly Russian has since rebounded with a trio of wins, most recently dispatching Tallison Teixeira in 39 seconds to remind everyone of his menacing power.
These two stand alongside Volkov and Josh Hokit as the top contenders in the division, and this result will have a major impact on how everyone gets lined up in the first half of 2027. A highlight reel finish on either side would be a boon for the victor and set the vanquished fighter back a couple steps in the title chase.
WATCH: UFC 335 & UFC 336 Pre-Fight Press Conference In New York City
Charles Oliveira vs Diego Lopes
The BMF title and positioning in the lightweight championship race are on the line as Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira lines up opposite Diego Lopes.
Oliveira, the all-time leader in finishes, claimed the ceremonial title in March with a grappling-heavy win over Max Holloway that drew criticism for not being “BMF” enough, but the win was his second since losing to Ilia Topuria and puts him on a good path back toward gold.
Lopes picked up a second-round finish over Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250 after falling short to Alexander Volkanovski for a second time in February. He makes his much-discussed move up to lightweight to close out 2026, diving right into the thick of things with a matchup opposite Oliveira.
It’s going to be interesting to see how this one shakes out as Lopes should, in theory, have the ground game to push Oliveira if he looks to wrestle the way he did against Holloway. Perhaps more importantly, a dominant effort from either man puts them on the short list for a title opportunity in 2027.