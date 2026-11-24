Matchups like this are always fascinating because each athlete has made an electric appearance in a favorable matchup, and they now have a chance to build on that performance against a fellow prospect.

Chokheli turned a short notice appearance into a 23-second stoppage win over Leon Shahbazyan, which is what anyone wants but also didn’t really tell anyone anything about where he fits in the UFC welterweight ranks. Dulatov had a more challenging debut last year against Adam Fugitt, ultimately getting the veteran out of there in the final minute of the first round to maintain his 100-percent finishing rate. He was scheduled to make his second walk this summer but was a last-minute scratch, so he has been on the sidelines for 17 months.

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Chokheli fought good competition in Bellator before coming over, and Dulatov looked the part in his debut, so this is a meaningful assignment for each man. Their styles suggest a rock’em sock’em affair, and how it plays out should provide some context and clarity heading into 2027.

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