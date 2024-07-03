The 10: Examining An Interesting Slate On Tap For July

This is a classic “Are they ready?” pairing designed to see where the Canadian stands in the division. Her two UFC setbacks have come against Natalia Silva and next week’s new headliner Tracy Cortez, and a matchup with Araujo will provide a clearer picture of where the still-developing Jasudavicius fits in the 125-pound weight class at the moment.

Julian Erosa vs Christian Rodriguez

Count this one among the fun potential gems that might be seriously instructive this month, as Julian Erosa and Christian Rodriguez square off in “The Mile High City.”

Erosa is allergic to being in a boring fight, operating with his hands low and looking to attack at all times. That approach helped him secure a first-round submission win over Ricardo Ramos last time out and makes him an interesting dance partner for Rodriguez here.

Consecutive weight misses in consecutive wins over Raul Rosas Jr. and Cameron Saaiman resulted in Rodriguez moving up to featherweight, where he added a split decision win over Isaac Dulgarian to his winning streak. The 26-year-old is well-rounded and poised, and continues to look like someone to pay close attention to going forward.