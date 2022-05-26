10 Events To Get Your Fight Fix This Weekend

 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass to feature 10+ live events this Memorial Day Weekend
By UFC Staff • May. 26, 2022

Looking for a fight to watch this weekend? UFC Fight Pass has you covered. 

The premiere combat streaming service will feature 10+ live fight events from premiere partners such as Urijah Faber's A-1 Combat, Cage Warriors, Lux, and more all throughout the weekend. 

Whether you're looking for live fights, or want to catch up on the UFC library, UFC Fight Pass is your home to thousands-of-hours of fight content all available at your fingertips. 

Here's how to watch the events taking place this weekend: 

How much does UFC Fight Pass cost? 

In the United States, UFC Fight Pass costs $9.99 a month. Fans can save 20% with an annual subscription for $95.99. Prices vary by country and offering.

 

What fights are on this weekend? 

Check the UFC Fight Pass schedule for every live event coming up. If you can't wait, check out the 24/7 stream for nonstop action. 

Thursday, May 26: 

Friday, May 27

Saturday, May 28

Sunday, May 29 

: