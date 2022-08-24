The 10: Europe's Finest

Athletes
Before The UFC Heads To France For The First Time Ever, Take A Look At The Top 10 Fighters To Come Out Of Europe
On September 3, the Octagon makes its debut in Paris, as the UFC touches down in France’s “City of Light” for the first time with a fight card flush with some of the top European talents on the roster today, including former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane and former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori.
But who are the best European fighters to ever grace the UFC cage?
Now feels like the right time to try and assemble such a list.
Bas Rutten
Though he only made two appearances in the Octagon, the legacy of the Dutch superstar cannot be denied.
“El Guapo” was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015, taking up residency in the Pioneers wing, as one of the top mixed martial artists from the early days of the sport. He transitioned to the UFC following a lengthy career in Pancrase, arriving on a 19-fight unbeaten streak, eager to challenge for the heavyweight title.
His first step in that journey came with a come-from-behind, overtime knockout of Tsuyoshi Kohsaka, and culminated with one of the more controversial victories in UFC history — a split decision win over Kevin Randleman at UFC 20. He was forced to retire due to persistent injuries before making one final appearance in 2006 — a first-round stoppage win at WFA: King of the Streets, which allowed Rutten to end his career on an incredible 22-fight unbeaten run.
Andrei Arlovski
Arlovski is 43 years old.
He’s made 38 UFC appearances and 23 UFC victories — tied for second-most in UFC history in each category — and he’s currently on a four-fight winning streak, having won six of his last seven overall.
We’ve witnessed more than half of Arlovski’s professional career play out inside the Octagon, observing as he rose to the top of the heavyweight ranks and engaged in a trio of bouts with Tim Sylvia, and the unexpected run of success upon his return in 2014 that nearly carried him to another championship opportunity. Since then, the venerable Belarusian veteran has settled into a role as the tough old battler you’ve got to beat if you want to move forward in the division, and lately, not many hopefuls have been able to get past him.
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping was always on the main card, literally.
He made the walk to the Octagon 29 times and every single one of them took place on the main card, including 14 main event appearances. He won the light heavyweight competition on Season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter, established himself as a divisional staple and perpetually polarizing (yet always compelling) figure in the middleweight ranks, and had an absolute fairytale moment when he captured UFC gold on short notice by knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199.
Bisping is one of 10 fighters to earn 20-plus UFC victories, and for the better part of a decade, he was undeniably one of the faces of the company — a persistent figure hovering around the middleweight title picture before finally capturing the throne late in his career.
“The Count” rightfully took his place in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.
Alistair Overeem
Although he was never able to add the UFC heavyweight title to his collection, there is no denying the impact Overeem had on the landscape of the division and the fact that he was an ever-present threat during his 20-fight UFC career.
Overeem’s debut opposite Brock Lesnar at UFC 141 was as must-see as they come — a menacing force that had been dominating outside of the promotion for years colliding with the returning former champion in a bout that would instantly catapult the winner into the championship mix. Overeem won in less than half-a-round, and while things got rocky soon after, the Dutch striker reinvented himself and re-established himself as a threat in the heavyweight ranks.
He fought for the title at UFC 203, nearly catching Stipe Miocic in a guillotine choke that would have turned the fans in Cleveland apoplectic had their hometown hero lost, and remained a permanent fixture in the Top 10 until the very end. Overeem headlined eight events in 20 fights, including each of his final five appearances, and never stopped looking for ways to improve his game.
Overeem fought an elite collection of heavyweight title spanning multiple generations, and although he came up short in his quest to claim championship gold, he was always in the hunt.
Conor McGregor
From his debut to his lightweight title win at UFC 205, McGregor was an absolute force of nature — a mystic who predicted things and made them happen in the Octagon; the first “Champ-Champ” in UFC history, and one of the biggest sporting stars on the planet.
He made the “Billionaire Strut” so popular that folks just started calling it “The Conor McGregor,” and had such a gravitational pull to him that more than a couple dudes started turning up at UFC events as Conor McGregor lookalikes.
The Irishman won his first seven fights in the Octagon, claiming the interim and undisputed featherweight title before suffering a surprising loss to Nathan Diaz at UFC 196. He avenged that defeat five months later, and then turned around and delivered his most impressive performance, dismantling Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title in the main event of the first UFC pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden.
Regardless of how things have gone of late, the impact “The Notorious” one had on the UFC — and the sports world as a whole — is indelible and he’ll take up residency in the Hall of Fame the second he steps away.
Khabib Nurmagomedov
You know you were one of the all-time greats when you walk away at the peak of your powers, brandishing a 29-0 record, and nearly two years later, people are still wishing you stuck around a little longer or would make a return to the Octagon.
It feels like there were two chapters in Khabib’s career — pre-injuries and post-injuries — and yes, he’s one of those rare talents you can refer to simply by one name and everyone will know exactly whom you’re talking about without issue. He was very good before injuries forced him to the sidelines for two years, but he was terrifying once he returned.
The night McGregor won the lightweight title at MSG, Khabib kindly asked Michael Johnson to give up because he needed to go forward and fight for the title. After winning the belt at UFC 223, he dominated McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, submitting all three before announcing his retirement.
Very few fighters enter the UFC undefeated and leave that way, especially after facing the level of competition Khabib faced.
But he did, and that’s how you know the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame inductee was one of the absolute best of all-time.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
“Don’t worry — after Saturday, you can call me Joanna Champion!”
The quote might not be precise, but that was the moment everyone knew Jedrzejczyk was going to be a star, and after beating Carla Esparza to claim the strawweight title in the UFC 185 co-main event, the Polish standout became one of the biggest stars in the sport.
She’s the only woman to successfully defend the title more than once — doing so five times during the course of her two-plus-year run atop the division — and fought for championship gold in two-thirds of her UFC appearances. Jedrzejczyk took part in the greatest fight between female competitors in UFC history opposite Zhang Weili at UFC 248, and will likely be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in the next couple years after announcing her retirement following her loss to Zhang earlier this year at UFC 275.
Swagger, skills, charisma, grace, championship mettle — these are just some of the things Jedrzejczyk exhibited over the course of her UFC career; one that made her one of the top female competitors and top European competitors in UFC history.
Petr Yan
Some might argue that including Yan on this list is a little premature, but here’s the thing: through his first 10 UFC appearances, the 29-year-old Russian is 8-2, having won both the undisputed and interim bantamweight titles, with each of his losses coming in close, debated championship bouts against Aljamain Sterling.
Going 8-2 in a division as deep and talented as bantamweight while ascending to the top of the mountain is an impressive enough feat to earn a spot in this collection, but also highlights that Yan’s case as one of the best European fighters in UFC history is likely only to continue improving as his career progresses.
Next up for the former champion is a date with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 in October.
Alexander Gustafsson
Gustafsson is going to be remembered for his heartbreaking losses more than his impressive collection of wins, and that’s okay, because it’s in those setbacks that you really see just how good “The Mauler” was during the prime of his career.
The Swedish light heavyweight lost his second UFC start before rattling off six consecutive victories to earn the chance to face Jon Jones for the title at UFC 165, where he promptly pushed “Bones” to the brink, only to come up agonizingly short. Two years later, Gustafsson landed opposite Daniel Cormier with championship gold again hanging in the balance, and once more, the verdict didn’t go his way.
I was there in Houston at UFC 192 and his bout with Cormier remains one of the best I’ve seen in person — a tooth-and-nail back-and-forth battle where both were exhausted, yet neither was giving an inch. Only one person could win that night, but Gustafsson didn’t lose anything in defeat.
The 35-year-old is the quintessential “you had to be there to understand” fighter. I was there in person for a few of them, and watched all of the others, and no string of unfavorable results, no failure to claim championship gold will ever alter what I saw first-hand: that Alexander Gustafsson was one of the best light heavyweights of his generation and unquestionably one of the top European talents in UFC history.
Leon Edwards
Recency bias?
Maybe, but in addition to claiming the welterweight throne in dramatic fashion last weekend, Edwards’ thrilling win over Kamaru Usman also pushed his unbeaten streak to 11, and putting together that kind of run in a division as deep and talented as the 170-pound ranks shows this is more than just a “prisoner of the moment” pick for this group.
The 30-year-old champion is 12-2 with one no contest verdict in his UFC career. He hasn’t lost since that first encounter with Usman back in December 2015, the night Nathan Diaz took aim at Conor McGregor, and like Yan, he’s still got plenty of time to add to his list of accomplishments and further cement his place in this collective.
But in a sport where there are a plethora of ways for things to go wrong and fighters to catch a loss, going 11 straight without a setback is incredible, and when you add in a “Can You Believe It!?” moment like the one he delivered last Saturday in Salt Lake City, you’re getting included on this list.
Honorable Mentions: Islam Makhachev, Jiri Prochazka, Jan Blachowicz, Ciryl Gane, Gegard Mousasi, Martin Kampmann, Germaine de Randamie
