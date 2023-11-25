The 10 | Closing Out the Year with a Bang

While I won’t go so far as to say, “It feels like just yesterday we were ringing in the New Year,” the summer doesn’t actually feel that long ago to me. Maybe it’s because I had such a good time at UFC 289 in Vancouver or there have been a lot of things going on for me personally and professionally over the last six months, but how did July, August, September, October, and the vast majority of November already come and go?

Despite feeling like we got here too quickly, December is always one of my favorite months of the year because in addition to the holidays — which means good eats, good friends, and good times — the slate of action that hits the Octagon is always outstanding and this year is no different.

Here’s a look at the key pairings slated to take place as the UFC closes out 2023 with a bang.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan — Saturday, December 2 (Austin, TX)

Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum

Sean Brady and Kelvin Gastelum are set to share the cage next weekend in the Texas capital, and both have a great deal to prove, which elevates the anticipation and intrigue surrounding this matchup.