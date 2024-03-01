The 10: Busy Month, Big Fights On Tap

Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis get five rounds in the UFC 299 co-main event, but something tells me they won’t need the full 25 minutes.

One of the longest tenured and most respected competitors in the division, Poirier jumps into his first fight against a less-established name in a number of years, looking to get things moving in the right direction again. After 38 professional appearances across two divisions and countless bloody battles in the Octagon, it will be interesting to see where “The Diamond” is at as he kicks off his 14th year on the UFC roster.

WATCH: Dustin Poirier's Top Finishes

Few envisioned Saint Denis as a potential contender after he was on the business end of a gruesome beating in his promotional debut, but since returning to his natural weight class, the French lightweight has posted five straight stoppage wins. He has a suffocating approach with nasty finishing instincts, and can put himself in the title conversation by adding Poirier’s name to his growing list of dispatched foes.

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Chito Vera

There is more on the line in this one than just the bantamweight title as O’Malley and Vera renew acquaintances in the UFC 299 main event.

“Suga” completed his march to the top of the division by knocking off and knocking out Aljamain Sterling in August, claiming the title with a second-round stoppage win. The 29-year-old is unbeaten in his last six fights, with a 17-1 mark with one no contests, but it’s that one tick in the loss column that looms large here.

WATCH: Chito Vera Discusses His Rematch With O'Malley

Vera arrives at his first UFC title fight having won five of his last six and coming off a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292 in Boston on the same night O’Malley won the title. He’s a little further back in the rankings than most recent title challengers, but handing the champion the lone loss of his career earned him an express pass to a championship opportunity.

It’s going to be fascinating to see if their history in the cage carries over into this one, as Vera is surely buoyed by the fact that he’s already toppled O’Malley once before and the technicolor titleholder is eager to prove that result is just a footnote in his march to greatness. Stylistically, this one is captivating, as Vera is economical with his output and tougher than shoe leather, which could force the champion to be the aggressor a little more than we’ve seen in recent outings.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura — Saturday, March 16 (Las Vegas, NV)

Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura