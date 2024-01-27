The 10 | Business Picks Up In February

Araujo is the veteran litmus test in the middle of the Top 15 — a 37-year-old stalwart with a 6-4 record under the UFC banner that has almost exclusively faced off with ranked opposition. Her compatriot Silva is a perfect 4-0 inside the Octagon and riding a 10-fight winning streak overall, most recently posting a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee at UFC 292.

Will the veteran turn back another hopeful that is not yet ready to take the next step forward in the division or can Silva keep rolling and move closer to earning a place in the flyweight Top 5?

Renato Moicano vs Drew Dober

Sound the klaxons and buckle up, because we’ve got ourselves a banger here!

“Money Moicano” returns to action for the first time since November 2022, when he made relatively quick work of Brad Riddell in an all-action pairing that absolutely delivered. As for Dober, he’s allergic to being in boring fights, having registered a post-fight bonus in each of his last three wins while posting a 4-1 mark with four finishes over his last five outings.