The 10 | Brace Yourself For The Big One

Since losing her promotional debut, the 33-year-old Dumont has posted a 6-1 record inside the Octagon, putting up three consecutive victories on either side of a split decision loss to Macy Chiasson, including wins over former title challenger Felicia Spencer and Aspen Ladd. All but two of her UFC appearances have come at featherweight, and she missed the mark in her lone attempt to get down to the bantamweight limit, but if she has that side of things sorted out and can keep it moving forward this weekend, the Brazilian will instantly put herself in the championship mix in the 135-pound weight class.

UFC Monthly Report | March 2024

After more than three years away and the birth of her first child, de Randamie returns looking to get right back into the thick of the title chase. "The Iron Lady" was the first UFC featherweight champion, owns a unanimous decision win over current champ Raquel Pennington, and submitted former champion Julianna Pena in her last appearance, pushing her record to 7-2 inside the Octagon. And oh, by the way, each of those two losses came against Amanda Nunes.

The bantamweight division is wide open at the moment and a dominant effort from either woman on April 6th in Las Vegas would bolster their standing in the division and create opportunities for even bigger matchups in the back half of the year. Don't sleep on this one — there are significant divisional ramifications to consider here.

Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis