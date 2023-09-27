THE 10 | THE BIGGEST FIGHTS ON TAP ON OCTOBER

Green is a 37-year-old veteran who has made a career out of being a tough out and perennial fixture on the fringes of the Top 15. The Inland Empire representative is one of those cats you can’t judge by their results — you have to have watched the fights to understand the depth and full context of what transpired in some of his more recent setbacks. But last time out, “King” looked outstanding in out-working and then submitting Tony Ferguson, setting himself up for another main event opportunity.

Recapping The Best Of The Lightweight Division in 2023

This is the kind of test every up-and-coming hopeful has to pass at some point on the road to contention — the matchup against the unranked, but skilled, veteran that can foil your plans if you’re not dialed in and at your best on fight night. Dawson is excellent on the ground and knows how to play to his strengths, but Green brings some different elements to the cage than his previous opponents, and will hold a speed and striking advantage in this one.

Will the ascending Dawson add another victory to his run of success and take a step forward in the lightweight ranks or will Green turn this into a opportunity to kick start a late-career run to contention of his own?

Chris Gutierrez vs Montel Jackson

This month's "One for Me" fight is a bantamweight clash between the Factory X representative and No. 15 ranked Gutierrez and the surging DWCS alum Jackson.

After dropping his promotional debut, Gutierrez put together an eight-fight unbeaten streak, registering seven wins and one draw in a stretch capped by a first-round knockout win over Frankie Edgar. The extended run of success vaulted him into the rankings and landed him a date with divisional stalwart Pedro Munhoz, who halted the 32-year-old's ascent up the rankings.