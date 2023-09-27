THE 10 | THE BIGGEST FIGHTS ON TAP ON OCTOBER

Best Of
After a torrid summer schedule that featured 17 consecutive Saturdays with a UFC event, the mixed martial arts leader is taking the final week of September off, providing a one-week respite before an action-packed October begins.
Though there are just three events slated to hit the Octagon in the coming month, there is no shortage of compelling and critical matchups set to hit the UFC cage over the next several weeks, including a lightweight championship rematch and several contests that will have a direct and immediate impact on the title picture in their respective divisions.
A pair of home dates at the UFC APEX lead to the annual trek to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294, with the action on tap building to a crescendo at Etihad Arena on October 21.
Here’s a closer look at the most fascinating fights on the docket over next three events.
UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green
Saturday, October 7 (Las Vegas)
Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green
There are going to be some that wonder aloud why this is a main event and those people clearly have not been paying attention to either Dawson or Green as of late.
Dawson is 8-0-1 in the UFC, 4-0-1 when competing at lightweight inside the Octagon, and 20-1-1 overall. He is, by all measures, an elite prospect, and one that has quietly and steadily been working his way up the divisional ranks for the last couple years. The 29-year-old has looked extra impressive since relocating to South Florida to train at American Top Team, and enters his first UFC main event off consecutive victories over Jared Gordon, Mark Madsen, and Damir Ismagulov.
Green is a 37-year-old veteran who has made a career out of being a tough out and perennial fixture on the fringes of the Top 15. The Inland Empire representative is one of those cats you can’t judge by their results — you have to have watched the fights to understand the depth and full context of what transpired in some of his more recent setbacks. But last time out, “King” looked outstanding in out-working and then submitting Tony Ferguson, setting himself up for another main event opportunity.
Recapping The Best Of The Lightweight Division in 2023
This is the kind of test every up-and-coming hopeful has to pass at some point on the road to contention — the matchup against the unranked, but skilled, veteran that can foil your plans if you’re not dialed in and at your best on fight night. Dawson is excellent on the ground and knows how to play to his strengths, but Green brings some different elements to the cage than his previous opponents, and will hold a speed and striking advantage in this one.
Will the ascending Dawson add another victory to his run of success and take a step forward in the lightweight ranks or will Green turn this into a opportunity to kick start a late-career run to contention of his own?
Chris Gutierrez vs Montel Jackson
This month's "One for Me" fight is a bantamweight clash between the Factory X representative and No. 15 ranked Gutierrez and the surging DWCS alum Jackson.
After dropping his promotional debut, Gutierrez put together an eight-fight unbeaten streak, registering seven wins and one draw in a stretch capped by a first-round knockout win over Frankie Edgar. The extended run of success vaulted him into the rankings and landed him a date with divisional stalwart Pedro Munhoz, who halted the 32-year-old's ascent up the rankings.
Jackson earned his UFC contract a couple weeks prior to the one-year anniversary of his pro debut, a feat that underscores the high upside he's carried from the outset. He too lost his promotional debut (to Ricky Simon), but has gone 7-1 since, carrying a four-fight winning streak into his preliminary card matchup with Gutierrez in Las Vegas, having most recently knocked out Rani Yahya in just over three minutes.
For the first time in his UFC run, Gutierrez enters a fight as the established name in the matchup — the guy with a place in the rankings to defend — while Jackson has inherited his emerging threat designation. The former is looking to solidify his place in the Top 15 of the ultra-competitive division, and the latter is angling to keep things moving in a positive direction and usurp his place in the rankings. It's a classic "suddenly the roles have changed" situation and it's going to be interesting to see which of these two will grab a crucial fall victory and set themselves up for a date with a familiar name next time out.
UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Saturday, October 14 (Las Vegas)
Jonathan Martinez vs Adrian Yanez
Positioned right beside one another in the bantamweight rankings, Martinez and Yanez face off in a bout where each man is looking to prove a little something.
Martinez is currently carrying a five-fight winning streak into a matchup where he’s technically fighting backwards in the rankings, despite earning a unanimous decision win over Said Nurmagomedov last time out. The Factory X representative is 7-1 in his last eight, and 9-3 overall in the UFC, growing from an unheralded prospect to a bona fide emerging threat over the course of a dozen appearances.
Adrian Yanez | Top Finishes
“APEX Adrian” is hoping a return to Las Vegas helps bring about a return to the win column as the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad suffered his first UFC setback last time, getting stopped in the first round by Rob Font at UFC 287. He’d won nine straight overall prior to that, including five consecutive wins at the APEX during that stretch, and aims to get things moving in the right direction again quickly here.
This is a classic matchup between a surging talent and a highly regarded hopeful whose rise has gone under the microscope a little more since his last outing, and how this one plays out is going to go a long way in not only dictating where each of these men land heading into next year, but how we look at them going forward.
Jennifer Maia vs Viviane Araujo
The second event of the month features a co-main event battle between ranked Brazilians Jennifer Maia and Viviane Araujo that will have immediate ramifications on the structure of the Top 15 in the flyweight division.
Maia, who turns 35 the week before this fight, has delivered consecutive “I’m not going anywhere any time soon” efforts in victories over Maryna Moroz and Casey O’Neill. The victories cemented her as the veteran presence just outside of title contention, but firmly in the Top 10 that emerging names will have to battle in order to take a step towards joining the elite.
Surprisingly almost two years older than Maia, her countrywoman Araujo feels like she carries more upside because she hasn’t been in the UFC as long, but she’s ostensibly in the same position as her opponent here, having gone 5-4 in the Octagon with each of her losses coming against fighters stationed ahead of her in the rankings. Araujo has lost two straight heading into this one, and needs a win in order to avoid falling further down the rankings in the bustling 125-pound weight class.
Part of what makes this matchup so compelling are those differing perceptions about two athletes seemingly in the same position. Maia is seen as someone that has had her chance and is unlikely to push for another title opportunity, while Araujo still carries some buzz and optimism amongst fans and critics because she’s a dynamic athlete that hasn’t reached fought for gold as of yet.
This is one where Maia is looking to further show she still has plenty to offer and Araujo is desperate to clear a familiar hurdle that has tripped her up four times before, and it should be a lot of fun to see how things shake out.
Sodiq Yusuff vs Edson Barboza
Sodiq Yusuff makes his long-awaited return to action this month, stepping into a main event assignment against divisional stalwart Edson Barboza on October 14.
Since earning his spot on the UFC roster on Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Yusuff has posted six wins and one defeat inside the Octagon, with his lone setback coming against British standout Arnold Allen. He’s earned consecutive victories since that defeat, out-working Alex Caceres before quickly submitting Don Shainis last October, and feels like the kind of all-around talent that could make a run towards contention in the featherweight division if he’s able to compete more consistently going forward.
Like Maia, Barboza used his last outing to remind everyone that he’s still an explosive and dangerous athlete despite being 37 and having fought an insanely difficult strength of schedule over the years. The veteran halted a two-fight skid with a second-round knockout win over Billy Quarantillo, hitting the popular brawler with a perfectly timed knee that ended their co-main event clash in a heartbeat.
Similar to the main event pairing between Dawson and Green, this is Yusuff’s first true veteran test as he looks to work his way to greater heights in the 145-pound weight class. Barboza has been in there with the best of the best across two divisions over the course of his 13-year UFC career, and a victory over him still carries a great deal of weight.
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2
Saturday, October 21 (Abu Dhabi)
Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev
It’s the elder statesman of the flyweight division against one of its youngest talents here as Tim Elliott takes on unbeaten prospect Muhammad Mokaev.
The 36-year-old Elliott enters on a two-fight winning streak, having earned victories in four of his last five. He’s long been the designated as the former title challenger all aspiring hopefuls call out and look to beat on their way to contention, and while he’s just 6-6 over his last dozen appearances inside the Octagon, one of those losses was against then-champion Demetrious Johnson and four others came against ascending talents that worked their way into the Top 5, or the divisional throne in the case of Deiveson Figueiredo.
Muhammad Mokaev's Quick Round 1 Submission | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Mokaev is 23 years old with 10 wins and one no contest in his career, with each of his last four victories coming inside the Octagon. He’s navigated tough spots in each of his last two outings, rallying to earn third-round submission finishes to keep things moving in a positive direction, but now he’s stepping in against his first ranked opponent, which is a brand-new test for the ultra-talented rising star.
This is a fascinating matchup because Mokaev said after his UFC 280 win over Malcolm Gordon that he needed to be more serious and focused, and then came dangerously close to getting kneebarred by Jafel Filho five months later, and now he steps in with Elliott, the kind of guy that will ruin your night if you’re not locked in from the outset.
This is the point where scores of promising, unbeaten fighters have stumbled in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see how Mokaev handles this test or if Elliott will collect the biggest win of his UFC career.
Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker
A month before the vacant 205-pound title goes up for grabs at Madison Square Garden, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker face off in a crucial bout that will determine which of them is on the short list of potential title challengers heading into next year.
Ankalaev hasn’t fought since battling Jan Blachowicz to a draw last December at UFC 282, which resulted in the title remaining vacant. The 31-year-old Russian is 18-1-1 overall, unbeaten in his last 10 appearances, and profiles as one of the most complete and dangerous talents in the division, though he’s struggled to dial up his best efforts in the biggest spots at times.
Walker is in the midst of the third chapter of his UFC career. Chapter One saw him race out to three straight first-round stoppage wins that elevated him into contention, while Chapter Two knocked him backwards, as he suffered losses in four of five while getting himself situated at SBG Ireland. But over his last three, the charismatic Brazilian has posted three straight victories, showing increased patience and poise to return to the brink of contention.
What fascinates me about this fight is that Ankalaev should, in theory, have more avenues to victory and be the far more technical talent of the two, but Walker has an ineffable element to his game that makes him a potential chaos agent, especially if the composure he showed against Anthony Smith is a lasting addition to his game.
The winner will be in the thick of the chase in the light heavyweight division, so be sure to pay close attention to this one when it hits the Octagon at UFC 284.
Nassourdine Imavov vs Ikram Aliskerov
Talented middleweights looking to carve out a path for themselves in the new divisional landscape meet here as Nassourdine Imavov faces off with Ikram Aliskerov.
It’s been a weird year for Imavov, who entered 2023 on a three-fight winning streak and slated for his first UFC main event, but will touch down in Abu Dhabi without a victory in his last two starts. His main event dance partner was changed to start the year, as current champ Sean Strickland replaced Kelvin Gastelum and halted his winning ways before Imavov ventured to Vancouver and fought Strickland’s close friend and training partner Chris Curtis to a no contest verdict after the fight was stopped due to an accidental clash of heads.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’22, Aliskerov flat-lined Phil Hawes in his promotional debut at UFC 288 in May, pushing his winning streak to six and his record to 14-1. The former combat sambo world champion may only be making his second UFC appearance, but he’s already on the fringes of contention after this thunderous debut and, given his overall success, a win over Imavov could propel him into the Top 10 heading into next year.
Compelling on its own, this one carries increased significance as the B-Side to the other middleweight pairing set to take place at UFC 294. Speaking of which…
Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev
Sound the klaxons — we’ve got a banger alert!
The 32-year-old Costa is a complete wild card at this point. He hasn’t fought since his bloody battle of attrition with Luke Rockhold last summer in Salt Lake City, but has the kind of power and physicality to be an absolute force whenever he’s focused and committed to delivering his best inside the Octagon; the tricky part is trying to figure out if that version is going to turn up or not, and you never know until fight week at the earliest.
Khamzat Chimaev's Win Streak | UFC 279
Chimaev returns for the first time since his impromptu win over Kevin Holland last September. His electric emergence on the UFC stage was three years ago now, and he’s only competed thrice in the last two years, shifting between divisions and dealing with questions about his future for the first time since touching down on the biggest stage in the sport.
RELATED: Five Khamzat Chimaev Fights To Watch Before UFC 294
A win for either man puts them on the short list of potential title challengers in the middleweight division, and the interesting wrinkle here is that Chimaev is the only person to have beaten Aliskerov to this point, which creates a little possible intrigue down the line should they both emerge victorious at UFC 294.
This is one of the most volatile and potentially combustible pairings of the year, and everyone, myself very much included, will be on the edge of their seats once these two hit the Octagon in Abu Dhabi.
Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira
One year after meeting for the first time, Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira return to Etihad Arena to meet for a second time, changing roles for this fascinating rematch.
This time around, Makhachev enters as the champion, having dispatched Oliveira with relative ease last October before surviving a tooth-and-nail battle against featherweight boss Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth. The 31-year-old has won a dozen straight — tied with Volkanovski for the eighth longest run in UFC history — and could elevate himself to a new level of recognition and appreciation with a second straight dominant effort against Oliveira.
“Do Bronxs” has maintained that he wasn’t at his best last October and would reclaim his title when given the chance. He punched his ticket to this rematch with a first-round stoppage win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, and if he can reclaim the gold on October 21, we could be looking at a championship trilogy in the early part of 2024.
It’s impossible to know whether last year’s bout played out the way it did because Makhachev is just that good, Oliveira wasn’t himself, or some combination of the two, but doing it again a year later should help provide some clarity. Makhachev buzzed through the Brazilian, but it was also the one and only time in the last six years where Oliveira has faltered, so expect everyone to be locked in on the Octagon to see what transpires when these two run it back to close out the October slate.