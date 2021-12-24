The Ten Biggest Upsets Of 2021

10 – Norma Dumont vs Aspen Ladd

In the UFC Fight Night main event at the UFC APEX, Norma Dumont won a five-round unanimous decision over Aspen Ladd in a featherweight bout.

Scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 for Dumont, now 7-1. Ladd falls to 9-2.

Dumont controlled the range as the fight began thanks to a consistent jab and the occasional right hand. Ladd stayed patient as she sought an opening to respond, but those opportunities were not presenting themselves to the Californian, who didn’t offer anything offensively to Dumont to worry about in the first frame.

Watch It Again On FIGHT PASS

Two minutes into round two, Ladd finally came alive as she bulled Dumont into the fence, but the Brazilian escaped any danger and got back to pumping her jab, which she did for the rest of the stanza, taking another round. And while Ladd was more active in the third, her offense wasn’t enough to take the round from Dumont, who kept piling up the points.

Late in the fourth, Ladd found daylight on the ground, getting in her patented ground-and-pound attack, showing signs of life before the final frame beckoned.

After getting a talking to from her corner before the fifth round, Ladd raced out of her corner to start the stanza, but Dumont defended well, staying upright as Ladd tried to get her to the mat. The Californian did stay busy in the clinch as she had her best round of the fight, but it wasn’t nearly enough to turn things around and get the win.