The 10 Best UFC Welterweight Title Fights

There are so many layers to this one.

First, Hughes was a protégé of Pat Miletich, the UFC’s first welterweight champion, who lost the title to Newton 183 days earlier at UFC 31. Second, it was an intriguing clash of styles between the powerhouse wrestler Hughes and the jiu-jitsu specialist Newton, who opened the fight by pulling guard and hitting a tremendous sweep early in the fight.

And then there is the way this one ended.

After a chess match on the ground in Round 1, the second begin with Hughes completing a forceful slam in the center of the cage and opening up with punches from top position when Newton began locking up a triangle choke. Hughes promptly scooped the Canadian champion up and carried him to the fence, where Newton tightened his choke and started pulling down on Hughes’ head.

Suddenly, Newton was plunged to the canvas and knocked out cold, forcing referee John McCarthy to wave off the fight.

But if you watch Hughes’ body language in those closing seconds and immediately after McCarthy stepped in, the powerful slam that put “The Ronin” out looks more and more like inertia bringing him crashing to the ground because Hughes may have been completely out due to the choke, a fact Hughes confirmed after the bout when he tells Miletich “I was out” in his corner moments before getting the welterweight title strapped around his waist.

Hughes would defend the title against Hayato “Mach” Sakurai at UFC 36 before defeating Newton by TKO stoppage in the fourth round of their rematch to solidify his place atop the division.

UFC 45: Matt Hughes def. Frank Trigg by Submission (standing rear-naked choke)

