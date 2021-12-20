The 10 Best Newcomers Of 2021

With four fights in seven months, including two in the space of a week, Loopy Godinez quickly became the female version of Donald Cerrone in a rookie year that had everyone cheering the Mexican-born Canadian on. And while she went 2-2 in 2021, many believed she deserved to beat Jessica Penne in their April bout, and her loss to Luana Carolina came a week after her win over Silvana Gomez Juarez one division up from her usual spot at strawweight. In other words, we’ll be seeing more of Loopy in 2022.

View Godinez's Fight Against Juarez On UFC Fight Pass

5 - Erin Blanchfield