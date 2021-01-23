The 10 Best Knockouts Of 2020

Recent Dana White’s Contender Series winner Jordan Leavitt made an immediate impact in his UFC debut, knocking out veteran Matt Wiman in the first round of their lightweight bout.

Leavitt looked for the takedown immediately, and as he did, Wiman locked up with his foe. But as Leavitt settled in to bring it to the mat, he slammed Wiman, knocking the veteran out immediately. The official time of referee Chris Tognoni’s stoppage was 22 seconds of round one.