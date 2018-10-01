The 10 Best Fights In June

But even before we reach that point, where business picks ups and everyone starts jockeying for position before summer turns to fall and suddenly the homestretch is upon us, we get to enjoy the month of June, where the four-event slate kicks off on the first and offers far more fights than I can cram into a series called The 10.

The reason for that is largely because UFC 238, which takes place at United Center in Chicago on June 8, is absolutely loaded with talent and compelling fights, leaving no room to mention an intriguing fight like this weekend’s light heavyweight clash between veteran Jimi Manuwa and upstart Aleksandar Rakic or the similar welterweight pairing between Demian Maia and Anthony Rocco Martin scheduled for the end of the month in Minnesota.

UFC 238 is so packed with incredible fights that I genuinely could write this column based solely on that card alone, but that would mean excluding the other three events taking place this month, all of which feature exciting matchups. So instead, I have to skip over a pivotal flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Joanne Calderwood, a heavyweight banger between Tai Tuivasa and Blagoy Ivanov and a sneaky-good featherweight scrap featuring hometown favorite Ricardo Lamas and Calvin Kattar.

July is going to be terrific and August will be too, but the UFC’s spectacular summer starts this month with a host of incredible fights.

Here’s a look at the pairings that intrigue me the most.

This is The 10.