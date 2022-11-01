The 10 Best Fights Happening In November

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: Mark O. Madsen of Denmark reacts after his split-decision victory over Clay Guida in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This is an absolutely outstanding fight built from the ashes of what was already going to be an excellent fight, and the added bonus is that it’s precisely the type of fight that each man needs at this moment.

Dawson is 6-0-1 in the UFC and riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak. After switching gyms prior to his last fight, he looked outstanding against Jared Gordon at the end of April, collecting a submission finish late in the third round. The 28-year-old grappler has been one of the top names to watch since arriving in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series and is looking to show that still holds true since he’s shifted from featherweight to lightweight.

It looked to be the case against Gordon and a win over Madsen would certainly confirm it.

As for the Danish wrestler, he’s 5-0 in the UFC, 12-0 overall, and moved his entire family to the United States following his UFC 273 win over Vinc Pichel in order to give himself the best opportunity to become the top lightweight in the world. He’s shown continued progression throughout his five UFC appearances, has the proven drive and work ethic needed to compete and thrive at a high level, and a victory over a young, talented fighter like Dawson would make it clear that he’s due a chance to show he can hang with the absolute best in the division.

The lightweight division feels like it’s in the midst of rebuilding on the fly, to steal a phrase from stick-and-ball sports: there are still a number of established, skilled veterans positioned throughout the Top 15, but there are a bunch of fresh names and intriguing talents working their way forward, as well.

Dawson and Madsen are included in that second group, and the winner of this one will take a big step forward heading into 2023.

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez