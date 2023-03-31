The 10 Best Fights Happening This Month | April 2023

Q1 was electric, with four pay-per-view events on four different continents, new champions crowned in three divisions, plus an interim titleholder emerged at featherweight, and the clear clubhouse leaders in the Fight of the Year, Submission of the Year, and Knockout of the Year races have already been established, and those bars are all going to be pretty tough to clear.

But here’s the cherry on top of that awesome sundae: the schedule doesn’t let off now that we’re shifting into Q2 and heading towards the summer; it only keeps getting better!

With April 1 falling on a Saturday, it means even with a nice little weekend respite to start the month, there are still four events on tap for April, beginning with a pay-per-view headlined by a captivating championship main event and culminating with a critical battle in the lightweight division.

The action inside the Octagon should remain captivating and competitive over the next several weeks, with the following collection of matchups standing out as the absolute must-see battles on tap for April.

Raul Rojas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez