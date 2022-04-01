The 10 Best Fights Coming In April 2022

For some, it’s mask mandates being rolled back and the ability to return to watching live events in person, like the record-setting numbers that turned up in Columbus last weekend. For others, it’s heading back into the office or traveling or any number of things.

For me, it’s writing this series again, as this edition of The 10 is the first I’ve been able to sit down and put together since March 2020, and I missed it.

Putting together this series has always been a teaser trailer for what’s on deck in the coming month, with the Fight-By-Fight Preview serving as the full trailer, and the event itself being the actual movie, to keep the analogy going. And I like taking this wide-angle look at the action headed towards the Octagon in the next thirty-odd days because noticing that Darren Elkins is fighting Tristan Connelly at the end of April makes me smile and get excited because that is guaranteed to be a banger, because all fights involving “The Damage” are bangers.

And so here we are, for the first time in roughly 760 days, looking ahead to the matchups set to take place inside the UFC cage next month.

Welcome back to The 10.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie (April 9)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

For a hot second, Volkanovski was set to face former champ Max Holloway in a third bout at UFC 272, but “Blessed” revealed he was injured and the lineup got shuffled, with “The Korean Zombie” stepping in to challenge for featherweight gold for a second time and the bout shifted to the main event of this month’s pay-per-view.

Volkanovski is in the midst of an insane run, having won 20 consecutive fights, including all 10 of his UFC appearances, three straight title fights, and each of his first two title defenses, obviously. During that time, he’s 3-0 against former UFC champions and posted a pair of dominant wins over top contenders Chad Mendes and Brian Ortega as well, exhibiting one of the most complete skill sets and sharpest Fight IQs in the business.