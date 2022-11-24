The 10 Best December Fights In UFC History

Julianna Pena punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Pena said she was the one to beat Nunes, and never wavered in her belief. It didn’t matter to her that the only people that truly believed her were in her camp and in her corner, because she knew what she was capable of doing and remained steadfast in her belief.

Even through the first round, where Nunes controlled the action and seemed poised to cruise to a victory, Pena kept battling and held strong, knowing, trusting that if an opportunity present itself, she could turn the tide and shock the world.

And that is exactly what she did.

Right out of the chute to start the second, Pena stuck an awkward jab in Nunes’ mug and continued to repeat this each time the champion tried to throw something with a little steam. The more Nunes looked to connect with power, the more Pena mushed her left hand into her face, following with the odd overhand right until it became evident that the bantamweight titleholder was fading quickly as she searched desperately for a fight-ending connection.

With just under two minutes remaining the second, Pena hit a lateral drop off the fence and instantly scurried around to Nunes’ back, sinking in a rear-naked choke before even setting either of her hooks. Fatigued and dead-to-rights, Nunes gently tapped the canvas, prompting referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight and the place to erupt!

Nearly a year later, this still feels like the greatest upset in UFC history.