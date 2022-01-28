The 10 Best Championship Fight Sequels

There might not be two more evenly matched combatants on the planet than Usman and Covington, the bitter welterweight rivals who have battled it out for nearly 50 minutes over two fights with the difference between victory and defeat being razor-thin each time.

Covington had morphed into a polarizing figure in the two years prior to the bout, taking aim at whoever stood between him and the title, with his impressive victories being overshadowed by his over-the-top persona. He earned the opportunity to fight Usman and the two went toe-to-toe, running level through the first four rounds before the champion began to inch ahead in the fifth and final round.

Usman ultimately scored a stoppage victory in their first encounter, which marked the new champion’s first successful title defense, but Covington protested the stoppage, instantly calling for a rematch. He got his wish last November, and for the second time in just under two years, the top two welterweights in the UFC engaged in an ultra-competitive battle with the belt hanging in the balance.

Where Usman pulled ahead down the stretch of the first fight, Covington seemed like the fresher man in the latter half of the second encounter. He’d clearly improved since the first meeting, but so too had the champion, whose boxing had risen to a new level since teaming with Trevor Wittman, resulting in a pair of knockdowns in the second round.

But the challenger steadied himself and served as the aggressor the rest of the way, pushing the pace and pressuring the Nigerian titleholder, clearly and decisively winning the fourth round to enter the final stanza with all the momentum in his favor. To his credit, Usman steeled himself to the challenge and met Covington head-on over the final five minutes, the duo battling it out to the final horn, sharing a quick moment of mutual respect when the fight finally ended.

Usman emerged victorious, with scores of 49-46 and 48-47 twice, but Covington still came away looking like a million bucks; the clear 1B to the champion’s 1A in the welterweight ranks.

While each is focused on other matters as 2022 gets underway in earnest, this — like Volkanovski and Holloway — feels like one of those rivalries that isn’t quite settled, despite Usman being up 2-0 in the series.

For now, their paths have moved apart once again, but don’t be surprised if they meet inside the Octagon once more in the future.