The 10 | Awesome October Inside the Octagon

Each of the next four Saturdays features a UFC event, with the quartet bookended by pay-per-views that feature a pair of captivating championship fights and a host of important bouts between contenders. And in between? International events in Rio de Janeiro and Vancouver, which means rowdy, partisan crowds cheering on contingent from their respective nations.

In total, there are 15 bouts between ranked opponents as well as four additional competitors stationed in the Top-15 set to compete over the next four weeks. There is so much goodness on tap that some of those pairings and pugilists won’t end up getting mentioned in this space, which is always the mark of an outstanding monthly slate.

Find out which matchups made the cut and start getting excited for an awesome October by checking out the latest edition to The 10.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 — Saturday, October 4 (Las Vegas, NV)

Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.