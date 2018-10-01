The 10: Another Outstanding April on Tap

Nobody really thinks about it because so much attention is often focused on International Fight Week in July and the year-end event in December, with a couple traditionally strong dates scattered in there as well. But over the years, April has delivered some major events, memorable finishes and milestones in the careers of some of the sport’s biggest stars.

UFC 129 took place in April and, at the time, it was the biggest event in company history, with more than 55,000 people packing into Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Conor McGregor made his UFC debut in April. Jon Jones has successfully defended the light heavyweight title four times in April. Robert Whittaker announced himself as a middleweight title threat in April. Yair Rodriguez flying switch-kicked Andre Fili into the dark lands in April and current champs Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Max Holloway all earned key victories in their careers in the fourth month of the year.

One of the key figures set to compete in the Octagon this month, Dustin Poirier, began his journey to next weekend’s interim title clash with Holloway in April, earning his first victory in the UFC lightweight division in 2015, and he cemented his standing as one of the best in the 155-pound weight class just one year ago with his fourth-round stoppage win over Justin Gaethje.

April has always been a terrific month for UFC action and this year is no different.

Here’s a look at the best of what is headed your way in the month ahead.