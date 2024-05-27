THE 10 | Amazing Without Being Undisputed

In reality, there is a massive gulf between those two positions, and chances are that if you asked anyone that rarely made the podium and regularly failed to reach the Top 10, they would all tell you that a second-place finish would be mighty satisfying.

When it comes to the athletes that compete inside the Octagon, there has long been a negative connotation attached to being “the best fighters to never win undisputed UFC gold,” as if an athlete’s success hinges exclusively on whether they stood atop their respective division or not.

But in the wake of the outpouring of love shown to Jim Miller ahead of his appearance at UFC 300 and ahead of UFC 302 next weekend in New Jersey, it feels like time to recalibrate the conversation around the great fighters that never managed to earn undisputed status in the UFC, and celebrate them for the successes they did enjoy, which is quite a lot.