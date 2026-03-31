The 10 | All-Action April Ahead

Van won the title last December after Alexandre Pantoja suffered an elbow injury while getting taken down less than a minute into their championship matchup at UFC 323. It was his fourth win of the year, sixth straight overall, and ninth in 10 starts since arriving in the UFC in the summer of 2023, all of which combine to make the 24-year-old champion one of the most fascinating fighters on the roster.

Not to be outdone, Taira wrapped his 2025 campaign one fight before Van, stopping former champion Brandon Moreno in the second round in a fight that was far more one-sided than most anticipated. He’d made relatively quick work of short-notice replacement opponent HyunSung Park earlier in the year and enters this weekend’s title clash with a stellar 18-1 record overall.

Each of these men has the potential to be a cornerstone figure in the promotion for the next 7-10 years, given their age, and there is a very good chance this isn’t the only time we see them face one another with championship gold hanging in the balance. Van is the superior striker, Taira is the superior grappler, and the deciding factors here could be speed, conditioning, and defensive actions.

This has real Fight of the Year potential to me.

Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg

The vacancy atop the light heavyweight division will be filled in the UFC 327 main event as former champ Jiri Prochazka faces off with streaking contender Carlos Ulberg at Kaseya Center.

Prochazka is undefeated in the UFC when he’s not facing Alex Pereira, having added a third-round knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. to his resume last October on the same night Pereira reclaimed the title that is up for grabs here. All six of his wins in the UFC have come by stoppage, and his unbreakable will and unpredictable approach make him an absolute menace to deal with inside the Octagon.