The 10 | Action-Packed August Ahead

There are some months where the slate of events on the calendar and the top fights set to hit the Octagon feel like they fit into a theme, by and large. Not every fight slots in perfectly, but enough of the marquee matchups carry shades of the same narrative that it makes the month, as a whole, feel like it’s been programmed to keep that idea front of mind.
For the month of August, the theme is a classic: established talents versus competitors looking to take a considerable step forward in their careers. Not every match in this collection fits that description, but enough of them do that it stood out to me as I was putting it together, so I thought I’d pass it along to help you get hyped for a five-event month with plenty of quality action on tap.
Let’s dive into the bouts that stand out most for me in August.
UFC Fight Night: Medic vs Rodriguez — Saturday, August 1 (Belgrade, Serbia)
Jan Blachowicz vs Navajo Stirling
A clear “established versus emerging” pairing if ever there has been one, Blachowicz stays on the debut fight card in Serbia and faces off with the hard-charging Stirling.
The former champion was initially set to rematch Bogdan Guskov before he moved up a week to main event opposite Magomed Ankalaev, leaving Blachowicz to look to break out of his funk against the City Kickboxing man in Belgrade. The 43-year-old Polish standout has gone four straight fights without a win, but has been competitive against a trio of titleholders and Guskov during that stretch, making it difficult to determine whether he’s still amongst the elite in the division or starting to slip from that position.
Stirling hustles back into the fray barely a month after dispatching Ion Cutelaba to secure his second stoppage win of the year, fifth straight UFC triumph and 10th consecutive win overall. He’s fighting with far greater confidence and presence these days, and a win over Blachowicz would catapult him into the thick of the chase in the 205-pound weight class.
Does Blachowicz rebound and halt Stirling’s ascent (for now), or does the Dana White’s Contender Series grad keep crushing and take a big step forward?
MORE BELGRADE: Rakic Refueled | Błachowicz Still Crazy | A Different Elliott | Medic's Homecoming | A Rodriguez Comeback | Janičić Interview | Stirling Interview | Leka's Excitement | Valentin Entertains
Uros Medic vs Daniel Rodriguez
The main event in Serbia doesn’t fit with the overall theme of the month, but the clash between Medic and Rodriguez is nonetheless captivating.
Medic returns home for the first time in nearly seven years, headlining the initial UFC event in Belgrade and riding a three-fight winning streak. His activity and the highlight-reel nature of his wins have carried him into the rankings, and his ability to finish a fight in sudden fashion makes him an interesting new addition to the welterweight Top 15.
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Rodriguez is a battle-tested vet fighting for the first time in more than a year and looking to extend his winning streak to four. He’s tough to put away, game as all get out, and hoping to create a cool ending to the story of his last year, which he’s been framing as perfect for Hollywood.
There is big, natural pressure on Medic here, with a place in the rankings and likely an even bigger matchup hanging in the balance. I’m eager to see how this one shakes out.
UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld — Saturday, August 8 (Las Vegas, NV)
Amanda Lemos vs Alexia Thainara
An all-Brazilian matchup that fits the monthly narrative pits the former title challenger Lemos against the surging UFC sophomore and human ball of joy Thainara in a critical strawweight pairing.
On one hand, it’s difficult to knock Lemos for being 2-4 over her last six fights because the losses have come against then-champ Zhang Weili and three individuals that have all fought for gold in the last two years or will have by the end of the month: Virna Jandiroba, Tatiana Suarez, and Gillian Robertson. On the other hand, she turned 39 in May, hasn’t put together a dominant effort in some time, and continues to slide down the rankings.
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Thainara has handled her business each time, earning wins in each of her first three UFC appearances to move to 14-1 and extend her winning streak to an even dozen. She knows who she is as a fighter, plays to those strengths, and now gets an opportunity to take a big step forward if she’s able to topple her compatriot later this month in Las Vegas.
This is one of those matchups where we’ve seen veterans lean on their experience and savvy to stem the tide and turn back a hopeful countless times, but Thainara profiles (at least to me) as a genuine future threat in the division, and not just some young talent that has put together a couple wins and fallen into a matchup like this. Time will tell.
Mateusz Gamrot vs Quillan Salkilld
This is a perfect matchup for both men at this moment, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how this plays out because there is a real possibility that the vanquished fighter doesn’t lose any ground in the pecking order despite the setback.
Gamrot might be the lightweight best suited to play this role, as he’s had a couple different chances to force his way into contention and faltered, but has also shown multiple times that he’s a legitimate Top 10 force with tons of experience and a well-rounded skill set. He’s beaten each of the last two up-and-coming foes he’s faced, though neither Ludovit Klein nor Esteban Ribovic had the same kind of momentum Salkilld carries into this one.
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After an excellent rookie campaign in 2025, Salkilld opened this year by running through Jamie Mullarkey in Sydney and then stopping Beneil Dariush in his hometown of Perth, earning both wins in the first round. Five wins, four first-round finishes, and four bonuses have thrust the Luistro Combat Academy product into the Top 15 and onto everyone’s list of emerging stars, but now he’s facing his toughest test to date, all while headlining for the first time.
This is one of those matchups where I can see a number of different outcomes and ways we get there, and I genuinely believe the only real shift in outlook on either of these fighters is going to come if Salkilld blows through the Polish veteran, who has only lost four times in his career and only been stopped once, and that was last year, on short notice, in Rio de Janeiro, against Charles Oliveira.
Huge fight. Great fight. Can’t wait.
UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry — Saturday, August 15 (Philadelphia, PA)
Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson
The strawweight title goes up for grabs in Philly as Dern defends for the first time against Robertson in a matchup that should be thrilling no matter how it plays out.
Dern claimed the title last October in Abu Dhabi with a unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba in a bout where Jandiroba was up on all three scorecards heading into the championship rounds, only for Dern to sweep the fourth and fifth to win the fight. The 33-year-old champion is gutsy and tough, insanely skilled on the ground, and looking to really cement herself as the top talent in the division and avoid becoming the fourth champ to drop the belt in their first defense.
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Robertson has won five straight and six of seven since returning to strawweight, posting a win over Lemos earlier this year to put herself in position to challenge for gold. She’s slowed herself down on the canvas in recent years and improved her ground-and-pound skills, too, giving her more weaponry to lean on when she’s unable to find a submission.
As much as everyone would love this to be a grappling match where the two scramble through positions and get into extended "attack-defend-counter and re-counter" exchanges, there is a real possibility that it plays out on the feet, as many "grappler versus grappler" pairings do. Dern is comfortable in both realms, so the onus is going to be on Robertson to either hold her own standing or find a way to force entanglements if she wants to wrest the title away from the champion.
Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry
Islam Makhachev looks to make history as he puts the welterweight title on the line for the first time in a showdown with "The Future" Ian Machado Garry.
The welterweight champ rolls into Xfinity Mobile Arena on a 16-fight winning streak, and a win would break his tie with Anderson Silva for the longest UFC winning streak of all time. He looked dominant in claiming the title from Jack Della Maddalena back in November and hasn’t encountered much trouble since his first bout with Alexander Volkanovski, showing time and again that he is the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and one of the best of all time.
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This is such a fascinating spot for Machado Garry, who has been tabbed to be a championship threat from the outset and shown flashes of brilliance over the years, but doesn’t give off the same "menacing threat" vibe as Carlos Prates, whom he beat last year, but also had to scramble to avoid down the stretch of that fight. The Irishman is cerebral, skilled in every facet, and will have a considerable size advantage that he’ll need to lean on in order to be successful here.
Does Makhachev defend his title and establish a new mark for extended excellence inside the Octagon, or does Machado Garry become Ireland’s second UFC champion and fulfill his destiny?
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues — Saturday, August 22 (Sacramento, CA)
Anthony Hernandez vs Gregory Rodrigues
Before you say that this one doesn’t fit the theme idea, consider this: Hernandez is fighting in his second main event of the year and fourth in roughly two-and-a-half years, while Rodrigues only recently broke into the rankings and is making just his second headlining turn after being dispatched the first time around.
See? It fits.
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"Fluffy" got steamrolled in Houston earlier this year by Sean Strickland, a loss that ended his eight-fight winning streak, but doesn’t feel as disappointing since Strickland has reclaimed the middleweight throne. The opportunity to fight at home will no doubt energize Hernandez, with the chance to right the ship and get right back on the climb likely serving as serious motivation as well.
As of this writing, Rodrigues sits at No. 9 in the Meta rankings and No. 11 in the media rankings, having gone 6-1 over his last seven starts, posting three wins on either side of his stoppage loss to Jared Cannonier in his only other UFC main event to date. "Robocop" has thunderous power and excellent grappling in his back pocket, but he’s yet to show that he can deal with the very best the division has to offer.
On paper, this looks like one of those fights where when it ends will likely tell you who is victorious, as an early finish is more in favor of Rodrigues, while Hernandez is more likely to win it later in the contest. Middleweight is in flux at the moment, and how this one plays out will have a real impact on the divisional ranks and where each man goes next.
UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song — Saturday, August 29 (Shanghai, China)
Rei Tsuruya vs Kevin Borjas
This one doesn’t fit the theme and instead is the customary "one for me" for the month, though you should be hyped for it too.
Tsuruya returned from more than a year on the shelf in May, registering a first-round submission win over Luis Gurule to get back in the win column after suffering the first loss of his career last year at UFC 313… to Joshua Van. Given how impressive the current champ has looked since that contest, the Japanese prospect should be on your radar as another young talent to track in the loaded flyweight division, and this is another opportunity for him to further prove himself.
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Right as everyone was saying how Borjas was "better than his record indicates" and discussing his strength of schedule, "El Gallo Negro" goes out and hands Andre Lima the first loss of his career. If he hadn’t missed weight, it would have been a flawless effort, but it was impressive nonetheless and a reminder that Borjas belongs at this level despite some previous stumbles.
Flyweight is thriving at the moment, and these two both want to get in on the excitement. Claiming a place in the Top 15 is difficult, but a decisive win on either side would bring the victor closer for sure.
Yan Xiaonan vs Denise Gomes
This one feels similar to the clash between Lemos and Thainara, and not just because it also comes in the strawweight division.
Yan fought for the title eight months after the Brazilian veteran and gave Zhang Weili a tougher test than people tend to remember at UFC 300. She’s gone 1-1 since, beating Tabatha Ricci and falling to Jandiroba earlier this year in Miami, but remains a Top 5 talent at the moment and a huge test for Gomes.
A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’22, Gomes has won four straight and six of her last seven after dropping her promotional debut. Because she’s already in her fourth year on the roster and has already worked her way into the Top 10, it’s easy to forget that Gomes is just 26 and only now starting to hit what is considered the start of her athletic prime.
Will the veteran turn back the hopeful, or will Gomes hand Yan a second straight loss while claiming her place in the hierarchy?
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong
The final bout of the month is another "not quite, but kinda" fight when it comes to the narrative theme for August, as Nurmagomedov looks to once again deny Song a place in the upper echelon of the bantamweight division.
I genuinely love the approach Nurmagomedov has taken since his title fight loss to Merab Dvalishvili back at the start of last year, as this will be his third tough assignment after besting Mario Bautista and Deiveson Figueiredo in his last two appearances. He remains one of the elite talents in the division, and another win here only further strengthens his case for another championship opportunity once things finally get moving at the very top of the division.
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Song bounced back from his loss to Sean O’Malley in January by submitting Figueiredo in May, which is a fun little "I did it better than you" wrinkle to this pairing. If there has been a knock on the Chinese standout—and to be clear, it is an unfair one—it has been that he cannot beat the best in the division, as his last three setbacks have all come against fighters stationed ahead of him in the rankings. This is his opportunity to do away with that with the biggest win possible.
Bantamweight remains one of the best divisions going, and this is an outstanding pairing between two fighters that should remain in the championship conversation for the next handful of years. How it plays out will have a genuine impact on the title picture going forward.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.