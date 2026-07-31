The 10 | Action-Packed August Ahead

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong

The final bout of the month is another "not quite, but kinda" fight when it comes to the narrative theme for August, as Nurmagomedov looks to once again deny Song a place in the upper echelon of the bantamweight division.

I genuinely love the approach Nurmagomedov has taken since his title fight loss to Merab Dvalishvili back at the start of last year, as this will be his third tough assignment after besting Mario Bautista and Deiveson Figueiredo in his last two appearances. He remains one of the elite talents in the division, and another win here only further strengthens his case for another championship opportunity once things finally get moving at the very top of the division.

Watch This & Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Song bounced back from his loss to Sean O’Malley in January by submitting Figueiredo in May, which is a fun little "I did it better than you" wrinkle to this pairing. If there has been a knock on the Chinese standout—and to be clear, it is an unfair one—it has been that he cannot beat the best in the division, as his last three setbacks have all come against fighters stationed ahead of him in the rankings. This is his opportunity to do away with that with the biggest win possible.

Bantamweight remains one of the best divisions going, and this is an outstanding pairing between two fighters that should remain in the championship conversation for the next handful of years. How it plays out will have a genuine impact on the title picture going forward.