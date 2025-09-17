The 10 | Abu Dhabi Excellence

Though it didn’t have the sudden momentum shifts and palpable tension of some of the other top fights of 2020, the rematch between Volkanovski and Holloway was even closer than their first encounter, which was a hotly debated decision in its own right.

After going back-and-forth for 25 minutes in their first go-round, the Australian champion and Hawaiian challenger engaged in another dogged battle drawn out over the full five rounds in the sequel, prompting numerous re-watches, countless debates, and calls for a third consecutive bout, even though Volkanovski once again earned the nod and held a 2-0 edge in their championship series.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

This was a fight that really makes you appreciate the little things and the minute details that can determine the outcome a fight: a low kick here, a quick counter combination inside there, the consistent volume and pace of each man, the divergent emotions washing over their faces as the verdict was announced.

The mark of a great fight and tremendous rivalry is if you would happily sit down and watch the two combatants continue to battle one another time and again, and that was the case with Volkanovski and Holloway, who did, eventually fight for a third time, with “The Great” winning the third going away.

Brandon Royval vs Kai Kara-France (UFC 253)