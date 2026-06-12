A Trio Of Fights Fill Out June 20 Fight Night

Before the flyweight contenders duke it out, three fights have come together and will join the card set for June 20.

Replacing Giga Chikadze, featherweight veteran Andre Fili steps into the vacant slot to face former bantamweight and 145-debutant Vinicius Oliveira. Fili, who has alternated between wins and losses for his last eight bouts, is hoping to keep that trend going after dropping a decision result to Jose Miguel Delgado in March. He’ll have his hands full on short-notice with Oliveira, who won his first four UFC bouts before falling in his first main event chance against Mario Bautista. After a particularly difficult weight cut, Oliveira now looks to make his way through the featherweight rankings.

A quartet of UFC newcomers make up the other pairings joining the card.

Featherweights Shane Collins and Otari Tanzilovi look to open their UFC accounts with a win. The United States’ Collins, who arrives with a 7-0 record featuring five finishes, garnered a lot of experience fighting under Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat banner and hopes to continue that success with the mixed martial arts leader. He’ll have a sturdy task in the Georgian Tanzilov, who competed and suffered his first professional loss on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024. He bounced back with a win in February 2024 and seeks that first Octagon victory on June 20.

Finally, a familiar name makes his first walk to the UFC Octagon as Leon Shahbazyan, older brother of current middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan, takes on Levan Chokheli in a welterweight contest. Shahbazyan first got his chance at a UFC contract via DWCS in 2019 but lost to Phil Rowe. After a dip in form, Shahbazyan found his stride and picked up four consecutive first-round finishes (including three inside of one minute) from February 2025 to March 2026. Chokheli also bounced back from a DWCS loss in 2024 with a second-round TKO in his last bout bringing his professional total to 11 knockouts out of his 14 wins.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates and announcements.