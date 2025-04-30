A championship doubleheader will headline the Octagon's return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for UFC 316 on June 7. In the main event, it's a highly-anticipated rematch when relentless force Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight crown against the man he took it from, "Suga" Sean O'Malley.

Plus, the women's bantamweight title will be on the line in the co-main event as Julianna Peña faces off with two-time Olympic gold medal winning judoka Kayla Harrison.



UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley - Saturday, June Saturday 7th - Live From Prudential Center , Newark, New Jersey