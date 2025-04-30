UFC 316: DVALISHVILI VS O'MALLEY 2

UFC 316

Live

A promo image featuring UFC fighters Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, Juliana Pena, and Kayla Harrison

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

A championship doubleheader will headline the Octagon's return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for UFC 316 on June 7. In the main event, it's a highly-anticipated rematch when relentless force Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight crown against the man he took it from, "Suga" Sean O'Malley. 

Plus, the women's bantamweight title will be on the line in the co-main event as Julianna Peña faces off with two-time Olympic gold medal winning judoka Kayla Harrison.


UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley - Saturday, June 7th - Live From Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey 

UFC 316 Fight Week Schedule

UFC 316 Press Conference

Catch the UFC 316 athletes live on stage ahead of the action. 

Doors open at 4pm EDT

( Free and open to the public at Prudential Center )
Meet & Greet With Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno will be taking photos and signing autographs for fans from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

( Barcode Entertainment Complex )

UFC 316 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

The full UFC 316 card will step onto the scale to weigh in and face off ahead of their fights on Saturday. A Fan Q&A will take place beforehand.

Doors open at 3:30pm EDT

( Free and open to the public at Prudential Center )

Meet & Greet With Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno will be taking photos and signing autographs for fans from 6:30-8:00 p.m. ET

( Metro Liquors )
UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

5:00pm EDT Doors Open 

6:00pm EDT Early prelims begin  

8:00pm EDT Prelims begin 

10:00pm EDT Main card begins; Live on PPV

( 6:00 PM EDT (Location: Prudential Center) )
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, Live From Prudential Center In Newark, New Jersey On June 7, 2025
UFC 316 Fan Experience

UFC Fan Experience Is Coming To Newark

UFC is taking over Championship Plaza, just outside the front doors of the Prudential center.  Join us for an unforgettable UFC fan experience. Immerse yourself in the action before the event begins with interactive activations, athlete meet & greets, event merch, and more!  

How to watch

Main card

Early Prelims
Watch on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims
Watch on ESPN & ESPN+
Main Card
Order on ESPN+

UFC 316 NEWS

Julianna Pena, Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, Kayla Harrison
Countdown

UFC 316 Countdown | Full Episode

Watch The Full Episode of UFC 316 Countdown, Featuring Previews of Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley And Julianna Pe

Opponents Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili face off
Fight Coverage

Coach Conversation | Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’M…

New England Cartel Leader Tyson Chartier Dives Into Saturday’s UFC 316 Bantamweight Championship Rematch

Opponents Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley face off during the UFC 316 press conference
Fight Coverage

Five Reasons To Watch UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Ma…

The Two Title Fights At The Top Of The Bill Aren’t The Only Reasons To Tap In To UFC’s Return To New Jersey

Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili Speaks To UFC.com About His Title Fight Against Sean O'Malley At UFC 316
Interviews

Merab Dvalishvili Interview | UFC 316

Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili Speaks To UFC.com About His Title Fight Against Sean O'Malley At UFC 316: Dva

Bantamweight Sean O'Malley Speaks To UFC.com About His Title Fight Against Merab Dvalishvili At UFC 316
Interviews

Sean O'Malley Interview | UFC 316

Bantamweight Sean O'Malley Speaks To UFC.com About His Title Fight Against Merab Dvalishvili At UFC 316: Dvalishvili

Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña Speaks To UFC.com about her title fight against Kayla Harrison At UFC 316
Interviews

Julianna Peña Interview | UFC 316

Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña Speaks To UFC.com about her title fight against Kayla Harrison At UFC 316: Dvalis

Bantamweight Kayla Harrison Speaks To UFC.com about her title fight against Julianna Peña At UFC 316
Interviews

Kayla Harrison Interview | UFC 316

Bantamweight Kayla Harrison Speaks To UFC.com about her title fight against Julianna Peña At UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs

Bantamweight Patchy Mix Talks About Signing With The UFC And Facing Mario Bautista At UFC 316
Interviews

Patchy Mix Interview | UFC 316

Bantamweight Patchy Mix Talks About Signing With The UFC And Facing Mario Bautista At UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malle

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili face off during the UFC 316 press conference
Press Conference

Press Conference | UFC 316

Watch the UFC 316: Press Conference live on Friday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT!

