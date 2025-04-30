Fight Week Guide
UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2
A championship doubleheader will headline the Octagon's return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for UFC 316 on June 7. In the main event, it's a highly-anticipated rematch when relentless force Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight crown against the man he took it from, "Suga" Sean O'Malley.
Plus, the women's bantamweight title will be on the line in the co-main event as Julianna Peña faces off with two-time Olympic gold medal winning judoka Kayla Harrison.
UFC 316 Fight Week Schedule
UFC 316 Press Conference
Catch the UFC 316 athletes live on stage ahead of the action.
Doors open at 4pm EDT
Meet & Greet With Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno will be taking photos and signing autographs for fans from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
UFC 316 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
The full UFC 316 card will step onto the scale to weigh in and face off ahead of their fights on Saturday. A Fan Q&A will take place beforehand.
Doors open at 3:30pm EDT
5:00pm EDT Doors Open
6:00pm EDT Early prelims begin
8:00pm EDT Prelims begin
10:00pm EDT Main card begins; Live on PPV
UFC Fan Experience Is Coming To Newark
UFC is taking over Championship Plaza, just outside the front doors of the Prudential center. Join us for an unforgettable UFC fan experience. Immerse yourself in the action before the event begins with interactive activations, athlete meet & greets, event merch, and more!
UFC 316 NEWS
UFC 316 Countdown | Full Episode
Watch The Full Episode of UFC 316 Countdown, Featuring Previews of Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley And Julianna Pe
Coach Conversation | Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’M…
New England Cartel Leader Tyson Chartier Dives Into Saturday’s UFC 316 Bantamweight Championship Rematch
Five Reasons To Watch UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Ma…
The Two Title Fights At The Top Of The Bill Aren’t The Only Reasons To Tap In To UFC’s Return To New Jersey
Merab Dvalishvili Interview | UFC 316
Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili Speaks To UFC.com About His Title Fight Against Sean O'Malley At UFC 316: Dva
Sean O'Malley Interview | UFC 316
Bantamweight Sean O'Malley Speaks To UFC.com About His Title Fight Against Merab Dvalishvili At UFC 316: Dvalishvili
Julianna Peña Interview | UFC 316
Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña Speaks To UFC.com about her title fight against Kayla Harrison At UFC 316: Dvalis
Kayla Harrison Interview | UFC 316
Bantamweight Kayla Harrison Speaks To UFC.com about her title fight against Julianna Peña At UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs
Patchy Mix Interview | UFC 316
Bantamweight Patchy Mix Talks About Signing With The UFC And Facing Mario Bautista At UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malle
Press Conference | UFC 316
Watch the UFC 316: Press Conference live on Friday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT!