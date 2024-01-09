Fighters On the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

The reason I start with that isn’t to give myself a very public pat on the back like Barry Horowitz would before invariably getting squashed on WWF Superstars back when I was a kid, but to illustrate that if you’re looking to find out about the lesser known names on each card that exhibit a bunch of upside and could climb the ranks in their respective divisions over the course of the year, all you need to do is drop in here ahead of each event and you’ll be introduced to not one, not two, but three such talents.

It’s been this way for years now, and we’ve successfully highlighted a number of current and former champions, contenders, and all-action favorites, and we’re going to keep doing it this year, and next year, and the year after that, too.

So, welcome back. Here are the names to play close attention to this weekend as the 2024 campaign officially gets underway.

Mario Bautista