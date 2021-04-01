 Skip to main content

UFC ESPORTS SUMMER SERIES OPEN QUALIFIER FORMAT AND TERMS

Apr. 1, 2021

THE UFC ESPORTS LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES: OPEN QUALIFIER

Format

  • The Open Qualifier is a seven round event which will be used to select the final 8 competitors for the Summer Series Closed Qualifiers.
  • Each round, you will be matched with a random opponent in a best of three series.
  • The winner of the best of three match will receive a point.
  • Players will be matched against opponents with equal or similar point totals.
  • The 8 competitors with the most points will be selected to join the Summer Series.

Dates

All applicants selected for the Open Qualifier will receive an invitation to the event server on June 20

  • June 21/22: 1st Open qualifier round
  • June 23/24: 2nd Open qualifier round
  • June 24/25: 3rd Open qualifier round
  • June 25/26: 4th Open qualifier round
  • June 27/28: 5th Open qualifier round
  • June 28/29: 6th Open qualifier round
  • June 30/July 1: 7th Open qualifier round

Rules

  • Weight classes will be assigned for every match, but competitors are free to fight at an agreed upon weight
  • Each fight will be three rounds, accelerated clock, CAF allowed, and in standard UFC arenas.
  • Both competitors must stream their fight
  • ESFL Rules apply:
    • No back sitting RNCs
    • No side saddle arm triangles
    • No mounted gogoplatas
    • No windshield wiper chokes,
    • No standing guillotines

Instructions

  • Applications must be finalized in the official ESFL discord
