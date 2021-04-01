UFC ESPORTS SUMMER SERIES OPEN QUALIFIER FORMAT AND TERMS

THE UFC ESPORTS LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES: OPEN QUALIFIER

Format

The Open Qualifier is a seven round event which will be used to select the final 8 competitors for the Summer Series Closed Qualifiers.

Each round, you will be matched with a random opponent in a best of three series.

The winner of the best of three match will receive a point.

Players will be matched against opponents with equal or similar point totals.

The 8 competitors with the most points will be selected to join the Summer Series.

Dates

All applicants selected for the Open Qualifier will receive an invitation to the event server on June 20

June 21/22: 1st Open qualifier round

June 23/24: 2nd Open qualifier round

June 24/25: 3rd Open qualifier round

June 25/26: 4th Open qualifier round

June 27/28: 5th Open qualifier round

June 28/29: 6th Open qualifier round

June 30/July 1: 7th Open qualifier round

Rules

Weight classes will be assigned for every match, but competitors are free to fight at an agreed upon weight

Each fight will be three rounds, accelerated clock, CAF allowed, and in standard UFC arenas.

Both competitors must stream their fight

ESFL Rules apply: No back sitting RNCs No side saddle arm triangles No mounted gogoplatas No windshield wiper chokes, No standing guillotines



Instructions