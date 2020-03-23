How to Watch UFC on Xbox One

With 42 live events a year, UFC brings you the best mma action on the planet. XBOX Ones are some of the most popular devices in the world. Here's how you can watch UFC through ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass wherever you are.
HOW TO WATCH UFC THROUGH ESPN+ ON YOUR XBOX One IN THE UNITED STATES
1. Install the ESPN app on your XBOX One
2. Log in with your ESPN+ account
3. If you do not have an account, you'll be prompted to sign-up (Do not Sign Up Later)
4.Start the PPV if you've already purchased the event or follow the purchase instructions within the app to order the event
5. Tune in to enjoy the UFC PPV!
HOW MUCH DOES IT COST
If you don't have ESPN+
New subscribers can bundle and save over 25% by purchasing the UFC PPV ($64.99 value) and ESPN+ annual plan ($49.99 value) for $84.98.