How to Watch UFC on Xbox One

Watch UFC on your Xbox One
Mar. 23, 2020

With 42 live events a year, UFC brings you the best mma action on the planet. XBOX Ones are some of the most popular devices in the world. Here's how you can watch UFC through ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass wherever you are.

HOW TO WATCH UFC THROUGH ESPN+ ON YOUR XBOX One IN THE UNITED STATES

1. Install the ESPN app on your XBOX One

2. Log in with your ESPN+ account

3. If you do not have an account, you'll be prompted to sign-up  (Do not Sign Up Later)

4.Start the PPV if you've already purchased the event or follow the purchase instructions within the app to order the event

5. Tune in to enjoy the UFC PPV!

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST

If you don't have ESPN+ 

New subscribers can bundle and save over 25% by purchasing the UFC PPV ($64.99 value) and ESPN+ annual plan ($49.99 value) for $84.98. 

If you are an ESPN+ subscriber

Existing subscribers can buy the latest UFC Pay-Per-Views by going to this page and selecting "Buy Now". You can upgrade your monthly plan to the annual plan and receive the 25% savings by choosing "upgrade and buy" if you're logged in. 

HOW TO WATCH UFC OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES

1. Visit UFC Fight Pass to order the event

2. Install the UFC app on your XBOX One

3. Log in with your UFC Fight Pass account

4. Tune in to enjoy the UFC PPV!

