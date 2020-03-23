How to Watch UFC on Xbox One

HOW TO WATCH UFC THROUGH ESPN+ ON YOUR XBOX One IN THE UNITED STATES

1. Install the ESPN app on your XBOX One

2. Log in with your ESPN+ account

3. If you do not have an account, you'll be prompted to sign-up (Do not Sign Up Later)

4.Start the PPV if you've already purchased the event or follow the purchase instructions within the app to order the event

5. Tune in to enjoy the UFC PPV!