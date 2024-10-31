Mike Malott: The Journey Continues

Malott wasn’t supposed to be on the sidelines for this long following his loss to Magny, but the fight gods had other plans there, as well.

He was scheduled to compete in July in Denver, paired off with TUF 29 finalist Gilbert Urbina, but a couple weeks before the bout, Urbina was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury. As it turned out, it was probably a good thing, as the week prior, Malott had suffered a significant injury of his own.

“Technically, it wasn’t me that pulled out of the fight; it was my opponent,” he said with a laugh, clarifying that he was stubbornly willing to push through and compete. “I was still down to fight. I got hurt pretty f***ing bad like a week before my opponent pulled out, and I was freaking out, like, ‘Dude — this is gonna suck! I’m not gonna be able to prepare for this, it’s gonna affect me in the fight, but whatever, I want to get back in there; I can do this.’

"He pulled out and the UFC was like, ‘There’s a big pay-per-view this week; we’ll get you a match next weekend,’ and that’s when my coaches and I sat down and we were like, ‘You’re not able to train for this and we still have almost a month; this might not be the time to do it.’ I talked to my manager and (he said) that we were coming to Edmonton in November, so I just kind of kept training as best as I could.